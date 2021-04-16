Border Surge Is Prelude to Voter Registration Boost for the Left

The “Biden Effect” brought us the worst month of illegal activity on our southern border in decades – perhaps the worst ever – with over 171,000 illegal aliens invading our country at the invitation of President Biden. And while the border crisis festers with no steps being taken by this administration to slow the flow of illegal aliens, it is important to take a step back and ask why the administration is doing this.

Why sideline law enforcement and attempt to halt deportations? Why resume the practice of “catch-and-release” whereby illegal aliens are set free in the U.S. with a “promise” to appear in court? Why strip away humanitarian safeguards that open the floodgates to mass migration and cede control of our border back to the cartels’ human trafficking, child smuggling, and drug operations, virtually overnight?

Spoiler alert – the radical left already knows the answer!

At the same time that President Biden and the radical left have invited a rush of illegal aliens across our border, they are also pushing not one, but two amnesty bills through the House of Representatives: H.R. 6 and H.R. 1603.

But that’s not all.

The same left-wing coalition has made H.R. 1 its highest priority -- a radical rewrite of our election laws to throw the door wide open to fraud in every state in America under the guise of “voting rights.” One might reasonably ask: What is the connection between the illegal alien invasion at our border and an election bill?

There are several dangerous provisions of H.R. 1 – and its Senate counterpart, S. 1 – that will force states to register many of the illegal aliens now crossing our border to vote. Under H.R. 1, the federal government would require every state to automatically register to vote every adult that comes into contact with a state agency. That requirement would hold whether it’s the DMV giving out driver’s licenses or I.D.s, the public health department delivering vaccines, or the local government delivering a zoning permit or welfare benefits.

The leftists pushing H.R. 1 would say that the bill does not legalize non-citizens voting, and while that is technically true, H.R. 1 sets up an entire system that virtually ensures that millions of illegal aliens will be registered to vote. And once they are registered to vote, it is virtually impossible to stop them from voting illegally, especially when H.R. 1 also eliminates voter I.D. requirements!

You see, when conservatives advance legislation and policy, the choir on the left predictably sings that their bills contain nuances intentionally suppressed from the public eye. But when the leftists advance their own radical changes under the guise of “reforms,” the pesky nuances don’t seem to matter anymore – and you’re not allowed to question them either.

To ensure that illegal aliens get registered to vote through state agencies, H.R. 1 includes a new federal criminal felony. Specifically, H.R. 1 would make it a felony to impede in any way a person registering to vote or voting. While this provision might make sense in concept, it is intended to intimidate state officials from questioning whether a particular person – for example, a person who does not speak English – is legally qualified to register to vote.

If you work at your state’s DMV and a new customer comes to your desk who is not in your system, and you know they get registered to vote automatically by engaging in a transaction with the DMV, are you going to risk being charged with a felony just to ensure that this one person is actually legally qualified to vote? I think we all know the answer to that question, and so do the radicals who drafted H.R. 1. That’s why that provision is in H.R. 1 in the first place.

This is how their voter registration scheme works. It’s all part of the plan, and in the end, the voices of millions of legal American voters get diluted. Some of those Americans might reasonably ask, “Why should I bother voting at all?”

Sweeping in everyone that comes in contact with a state agency, while also threatening a huge federal criminal penalty for state and local government officials if they dare to clarify someone’s status as part of the registration process, will guarantee that millions of non-citizens, including illegal aliens, are placed on our voter rolls.

When one looks at what this administration is doing to open the door to illegal immigration, to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, and to sweep millions of illegal aliens onto our voter rolls all over America, it is impossible to conclude that this is all just a coincidence.