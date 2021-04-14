Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 14, 2021. As the number of COVID cases rises, federal officials' decision to pause Johnson & Johnson inoculations has slowed efforts to beat back the pandemic. Meanwhile, the defense is having its say in the Derek Chauvin trial, a Minneapolis suburb continues to be roiled by the police shooting of a black man, and President Biden has picked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as the date to remove U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan. In other words, just another fractious day in our tumultuous world.

Biden Energy Policy Means Return to Earth’s “Sweet Spot.” At RealClearPolicy, George R. Tyler explains how the president’s environmental proposals would place the nation on a trajectory to keep carbon dioxide emissions under control.

How to Prevent the Next Vaccine Famine. At RealClearMarkets, Harold Furchtgott-Roth and Kirk Arner argue that supply problems inevitably emerge when single government buyers are the sole source of any product or service.

Flip-Flopping Dollar Fears and the Stock Market’s Rise. Also at RCM, Ken Fisher offers some perspective on pundits’ past predictions about a falling dollar foretelling economic doom.

How to Save Social Security Disability Insurance in 2021. At RealClearHealth, Jim Allsup urges the SSA to address damage done to the program by the pandemic and, before that, Trump administration rules.

The Flaws in a Wind Power Plan for New York City. In ReaClearEnergy, Daniel Turner dissects the proposal made by mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

