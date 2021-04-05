Good morning, it’s Monday, April 5, 2021. The word “gospel” is derived from the Old English godspel, which translates to “good story” or, in a more modern vernacular, “good news.” That was fitting in 2021. The holiest day on the Christian calendar is not a federal holiday, but over the Easter weekend, the government delivered great news: In the 24-hour period starting on Good Friday, more than 4 million coronavirus immunizations were administered in this country, culminating in a rolling seven-day average that exceeded 3 million vaccines per day.

We’re getting there, people. People are still dying and worrisome reports still trickle in -- a cluster on Cape Cod of the Brazil variant of the virus, rising caseloads in Michigan, reluctance in some communities to get the vaccine -- but we are finally getting there.

It’s happening “day by day,” to borrow a popular song title from a musical that opened 50 years ago this spring. When it was released as a single the following year, “Day by Day” filled radio airwaves with a simple but catchy faith ditty that made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 1972. And yes, that musical was “Godspell.”

