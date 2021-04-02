The Democrats' COVID-19 Double Standard

Democrats like to talk about "equality," but their actions and policies are far from fair or equal.

Consider the extreme hardship the pandemic has caused Americans the past 14 months, during which citizens have lost their jobs and liberties and millions of our children have been denied an in-person education. We've been told by self-serving teachers unions and the government that it's "too dangerous" for our kids to go to school or participate in sports or any school activities, no matter how detrimental the loss of these basic rights has been for their mental health and well-being.

But now, under the Biden-Harris administration, thousands of migrants and unaccompanied minors -- many who have the coronavirus -- are being encouraged to illegally enter the U.S. during an ongoing pandemic. Many are being crammed into overflowing migrant detention centers that liberals described as "cages" during the prior administration. "More than 100,000 people were either apprehended by or surrendered to federal immigration officials in February, including about 9,460 unaccompanied minors and more than 19,240 families," reports the Texas Tribune.

At least 10% of migrants packed into a Midland, Texas, detention facility had the highly contagious coronavirus. "There were still 485 youths there, of which 53 had tested positive for COVID-19," reported Newsweek two weeks ago.

But that's not all. In Donna, Texas, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding facility is only supposed to house 250 people during the pandemic, yet thousands of migrants are being jammed together, creating a public health crisis. "On Tuesday, the tent complex was holding more than 4,100 migrants, including 3,200 unaccompanied children, according to Oscar Escamilla, a Border Patrol official in the Rio Grande Valley who briefed reporters during the first press tour of a CBP facility under President Biden," reported CBS News yesterday.

Why hasn't the Biden administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention condemned the massive influx of illegal immigrants and called these overcrowded facilities dangerous superspreader events?

It's well known that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are currently holding at least 15,500 unaccompanied children. How many of these children and their travel companions have the coronavirus and are spreading it? Are law-abiding citizens allowed to ask that question while we're forced to quarantine if exposed to the coronavirus?

Remember it was Fauci who was quick to put the kibosh on Americans mixing with other households, traveling or gathering with family throughout the past year, but apparently noncitizens are free to do all of the above -- no problem.

It's well known that, right now, thousands of migrants are being released into the United States interior; many are being joined with relatives or live in taxpayer-funded hotels, and many have not been tested for the coronavirus prior to their release -- an egregious double standard that won't bode well for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.

Voters will not forget that they were not allowed to visit an elderly parent or grandparent suffering from loneliness or comfort a loved one that was sick or dying in the hospital during the pandemic. Evidently, the Biden-Harris administration and their supporters care more about the well-being of noncitizens than taxpaying citizens footing the bill.

Something that is angering California parents are the San Diego teachers who are willing to teach in person to migrant children at local detention centers -- while taxpayers' children have been denied access to in-person education.

On what planet is this fair and equitable treatment of American citizens?

Meanwhile, flip-flopping Fauci was quick to call a Trump White House event a "superspreader event" after several attendees contracted the virus following a Sept. 26 Rose Garden event last year. "I think the data speak for themselves," Fauci told CBS News Radio. "We had a superspreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks."

Perhaps the media will now ask Fauci and the CDC how many migrants are entering the United States without a mask and how many are being tested -- or not tested -- for the coronavirus prior to being released into our communities.

This year, Fauci also discouraged NFL fans from gathering with other households who wanted to watch the Super Bowl together. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told Savannah Guthrie: "Every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike -- be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving. ... Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people of your household. As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that."

Yet today, his new boss's reckless immigration policies have created a public health fiasco and superspreader events while they mandate that citizens socially distance, wear masks indefinitely and obey other stringent mitigation measures to "stop the spread."

Double standard, no?

