Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. I keep thinking the news can’t get any worse -- and then we learn that while most Americans desperately await their chance to get COVID vaccinations, a majority of nursing home workers in this country are refusing to take their shots. President Biden did his part yesterday in announcing stepped up federal efforts and producing more of the life-saving serum, but you wonder sometimes if America is still governable.

On that cheery note, I’d point you to RCP’s front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. Today’s lineup features Dhruv Khullar (The New Yorker), Rep. Raul Grijalva (The Hill), Jamelle Bouie (New York Times), and Matt Welch (Reason). We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors this morning, including the following:

* * *

Uighur Advocates: Will Biden Actions Match Words on ‘Genocide’? Susan Crabtree reports on the new team’s support for the Trump administration’s stance on China’s mistreatment of the Muslim minority.

Republican Attacks on Liz Cheney Will Backfire. Robert Doar explains why.

A New Generation of Diverse Leaders Helps Expand the GOP. Paris Dennard highlights the election of Rep. Byron Donalds as emblematic of young African Americans drawn to the party’s message of freedom and opportunity.

Facebook Cancels Abe Lincoln. John Cribb describes how the social media giant rejected attempts to place an ad for his historical novel about the 16th president.

Will the Truth on COVID Restrictions Really Prevail? Scott W. Atlas contends that data on state infections/hospitalizations/deaths undermines “the science” behind the closure of businesses and other lockdown measures.

For Stability in Afghanistan, Invest in Women. At RealClearWorld, Farhat Popal urges the Biden administration to protect gains in human rights in negotiations with the Taliban.

RealClearPolicy Webinar on Biden’s Crypto Policies. Highlights from the event (and the full video) can be found here.

Why Warner Bros. Went to Simultaneous Streaming. At RealClearMarkets, Eric Fruits examines the upset created in Hollywood when the film studio changed its plans for releasing films.

Civic Virtues as Moral Facts: Recovering the Other Half of Our Founding. In the latest 1776 Series essay, Daniel J. Mahoney contrasts the moral consensus of early America with the subjective, rights-based morality that defines American culture today.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com