Biden Inauguration Highlights COVID Divide

As the nation gathered to watch the inauguration this week, one thing became glaringly obvious: President Joe Biden is already breaking his promises to the American people.

If you recall, throughout the presidential campaign, Biden tweeted repeatedly that if elected president, he would "listen to the experts" to combat the coronavirus. Yet, amidst a pandemic where the death toll reached a grim milestone this week -- surpassing 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to John Hopkins University -- the president and many of his high-profile guests attending his inauguration flouted CDC guidelines and advice of the so-called experts.

For instance, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez were all permitted to sing at the 46th president's swearing in ceremony -- something that Americans are forbidden from doing at church, our kids' schools, music venues and elsewhere because the "experts" say singing can spread the highly contagious coronavirus.

"It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes," says the CDC. It warns, "There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)."

As such, California Governor Gavin Newsom banned singing and chanting in churches last summer. A ban that's still in effect restricting Americans from practicing their faith singing Gospel music and other forms of religious expression.

Yet, the "rules" never seem to apply to liberal elites.

Consider the irony that while Biden's privileged pals were singing to their heart's content, just two days earlier -- on MLK Day -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who Biden has brought on as his top COVID adviser, told more than 100 Black clergy and leading public health officials at a Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Conclave event that they won't be able to sing at church until "maybe" next fall.

The question came from the Rev. John Vaughn, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. He asked Biden's top pandemic adviser, "When can we expect to go back to church, when we'll be able to sing, we'll be able to do wind instruments?" he asked.

Not until "the overwhelming proportion of our population," at least 70-85% of the population, is vaccinated, said Fauci. But again, none of that purported "expert" advice stopped Biden's guests from abiding by the same restrictions imposed on the rest of us.

Inaugural attendees violated social distancing guidelines and at times mask mandates. Many hugged those outside their household --something the CDC and other "experts" strongly discourage. If you think former First Lady Michelle Obama hugging President Biden's grandchildren at the inauguration was no big deal, try telling that to millions of Americans whose children haven't been able to hug or visit their own grandparents for almost a year.

Other attendees held hands, gave fist bumps, high-fives and, in the case of Jennifer Lopez, skipped wearing a mask as she walked arm in arm with a Marine escorting her to the stage.

COVID "rules" for thee, but not for me.

Yes, attendees were required to get COVID-19 tests prior to the event, per reports. However that requirement doesn't lift singing bans for millions of Christians and other people of faith across America, nor does it exempt professional musicians who would gladly get tested if that meant being able to earn a living or sing at their place of worship.

Same with school kids across the country who are still barred from participating in musical theatre or singing in a choir. And let's not forget that just last month in towns across America Christmas caroling, the beloved holiday tradition was canceled because we were told by the "experts" it's too dangerous to sing -- even if the caroling took place outside and participants were distanced.

Let's also consider all the restaurants and other small businesses crushed throughout the pandemic and the millions of jobs destroyed due to social distancing mandates and other government restrictions. Who speaks for them while Lopez belts out "This Land Is Your Land"?

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM