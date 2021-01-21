Good morning, it’s Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, and we have a new president. Some of my readers, Republicans mainly, miss Donald Trump already. Political independents among you are skeptical that Joe Biden and the Capitol Hill Democrats have too much spending and social engineering in mind: You are concerned, but perhaps also hopeful. Meanwhile, my liberal pals are waking up with happy hangovers, the famous words of Jerry Ford reverberating in their seltzer glasses: “My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over.”

Except that it isn’t. Not this time. Whatever your politics, we are all facing a viral pandemic that -- despite the advent of an effective vaccine -- has claimed 406,000 lives. State officials, local health authorities, and hospitals are in a race against death as they try to get those live-saving shots into people’s arms.

Nor have our partisan battles ended. A year ago today, the first impeachment effort against President Trump kicked into gear. Although he beat the rap on a party-line vote, a second Trump trial awaits the Senate even though Trump has vacated the White House for his Mar-a-Lago enclave. In other words, the “unity” stressed on Inauguration Day by President Biden remains elusive. On that note, I’d point you to RCP’s front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

Biden Makes Impassioned Plea for Unity. I wrote this recap of the new president’s inaugural address.

Inauguration in a Ghost Town. Philip Wegmann contrasts the scene in Washington yesterday with the one four years ago, when anti-Trump protesters made their presence felt -- all too literally in Phil’s case.

Pence’s Final COVID Report Slams China, Lauds Progress. Phil also highlights the details the outgoing administration panel left for their successors.

Trump Leaves the National Stage -- or Has He? Susan Crabtree reports on the 45th president’s departure, and possible next act.

Schools Spend Millions on “Snake Oil” to Fight COVID. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy spotlights expenditures for air purifier ionization devices that have been shown to be ineffective in combating the coronavirus.

Countering China’s Oil-Driven Ventures in the Middle East. At RealClearEnergy, Jakob Puckett maps out a new U.S. strategy in the region.

Conservative Nationalism and U.S. Foreign Policy. In the latest 1776 Series essay, Colin Dueck contends that a foreign policy prioritizing America’s own interests above others is fully within the American mainstream.

America Urgently Needs Civic Renewal. At RealClearBooks, Edwin C. Hagenstein sees a silver lining in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

