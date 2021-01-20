An Open Letter to Stevie Wonder

Dear Stevie:

We’ve never met, but like untold millions of people around the world, I’m a huge fan. I can still remember flipping through my father’s vinyl albums as a boy and stumbling across “Songs in the Key of Life.” Your music continues to bring tremendous joy to people in all walks of life. So thank you.

But I have a bone to pick. Earlier this week you wrote an open letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., published on the holiday that now bears his name, in which you said:

“It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles; yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick.”

No sensible person would argue that we’ve completely eradicated racism in America. That would be a foolish assertion, and untrue. But equally foolish and untrue is the claim that we haven’t made any racial progress in America in the last 36 years – not “one iota.”

Here are just a few of the milestones we’ve seen in America over the last 3½ decades.

In 2008 America elected – and in 2012 reelected – the nation’s first African American president.

Two months ago, a majority Americans voters cast ballots for a woman whose immigrant parents grew up on opposite sides of the globe under British rule: Donald Harris in Jamaica and Shyamala Gopalan in India. Their daughter, Kamala Harris, takes the oath of office tomorrow as vice president.

Two weeks ago, and for the first time, voters in Georgia sent a black man to the United States Senate. Martin Luther King would have certainly considered that progress: The new senator, Raphael Warnock , is the pastor at Dr. King’s iconic church.

is the pastor at Dr. King’s iconic church. In 2013, Tim Scott was appointed to fill Strom Thurmond’s old Senate seat. The following year, Sen. Scott won election in his own right, having become the first African American senator elected from the Deep South since Reconstruction. He did it by winning more than 60% of the vote.

From 2001-2005, Colin Powell served as the first African American secretary of state. He was succeeded by Condoleezza Rice, the first female African American secretary of state.

Michelle Obama has held the title of “the most admired woman in America” for three years in row. Oprah Winfrey has been on the list for 33 consecutive years.

Two decades ago, Robert Johnson, the CEO of Black Entertainment Television, became the first black billionaire.

This list goes on. Again, none of these accomplishments by African Americans are meant to suggest that everyday racism has been eradicated. It hasn’t, and those who would deny that unpleasant truth impede meaningful conversations -- and efforts -- at combating it.

But the same is true in reverse: Despite the passions of the moment, to deny that any racial progress has been made in America over the last 36 years is inaccurate and self-defeating.

In 1963, when Dr. King gave his “I Have a Dream Speech” on the National Mall, 18 young black men (and, yes, they were all male) were in Harvard University’s graduating class. After Dr. King’s assassination -- and, in part, because of it -- Harvard and other Ivy League schools vowed to do better. They have. Ten months ago, Harvard announced that nearly 300 students in its 2024 class are black -- 15% of the school’s freshmen.

The share of blacks with college degrees -- a key indicator of future economic success – more than doubled between 1990 and 2020. More than 61% of black people in this country are now middle class. These are historic highs.

To pretend that none of this is happening, and to ignore the gains we have made on race, is not merely disingenuous, it is counterproductive. It will hamper future progress, not encourage it.

Respectfully signed (sealed and delivered),

Tom