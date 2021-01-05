Good morning, it’s Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 -- Election Day 2.0 in Georgia. Jan. 5 is also an eventful date in America’s cultural, economic, and political history. Harry Truman delivered his “Fair Deal” speech on this date in 1949; House Speaker Tip O’Neill died on Jan. 5, 1994. If you’re from New Jersey and like rock music, you can point to the Jan. 5, 1973, release of Bruce Springsteen’s debut album. If San Francisco is your hometown (as it is mine), you may recall that exactly 40 years earlier construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Like Donald Trump’s “big beautiful wall,” the span across San Francisco Bay was delayed by political differences, environmental concerns, litigation, and funding issues. Unlike the unattractive structure along the U.S.-Mexico border, however, the Golden Gate truly is a splendid sight. Moreover, the purpose of that iconic suspension bridge isn’t to separate people, but to unite them. The final hurdle to building it -- financing -- was cleared when San Francisco-based Bank of America purchased $35 million in bonds as a way of helping the Depression-saddled economy of Northern California.

“San Francisco needs the bridge,” chief engineer Joseph Strauss told Bank of America’s founder and CEO, A.P. Giannini. “We will take the bonds,” Giannini replied.

Once upon a time, capitalists often weighed civic considerations when contemplating the bottom line. They figured they could do well by doing good. On this date in 1914, Henry Ford unveiled a profit-sharing plan for Ford Motor Co. employees, along with a minimum wage of $5 a day, which represented a significant bump in pay. “Even the boy who sweeps up the floors will get that much,” enthused the New York Times.

“It is our belief that social justice begins at home,” explained Ford general manager (and future Detroit mayor and U.S. senator) James Couzens. “We want those who have helped us to produce this great institution and are helping to maintain it to share our prosperity.”

Pretty basic, isn’t it? It’s a standard we might want to apply to today’s oligarchs as well. I’ll leave you with that thought and direct now you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. This morning’s lineup includes offerings by Christina Cauterucci (Slate); Deroy Murdoch (American Spectator); Timothy O’Brien (Bloomberg News); Ella Nilsen (Vox), and Matt Taibbi (Substack). We also offer original material from RCP’s reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Even Republicans Defying Trump Won’t Level With Voters. A.B. Stoddard faults GOP lawmakers who have turned a blind eye to the president’s prevarications.

A Pink Georgia, Not a Blue One. At RealClearPolicy, Jack Rowing argues that down-ballot results from November offer a better look at trends in the state than the presidential outcome.

The Reaffirmation of U.S. Foreign Policy. At RealClearWorld, Ronald Tiersky welcomes the reset sure to come under the new administration.

Two Pleas for a Post-Trump Academic Life. At RealClearEducation, Peter Minowitz lays out a template for constructive discussion of hot-button issues.

Biden, Taxes and Growth. RealClearMarkets editor John Tamny explains that capital availability is a direct consequence of reduced taxation on those with the most capital to provide to innovative entrepreneurs.

Rx for a Bearish Market Forecast: Stay Cool. Also at RCM, Ken Fisher advises level-headedness when the long bull market runs out of steam.

Biden's Eco-Friendly Goals Mean Greater Dependence on China. At RealClearEnergy, Daniel Turner outlines the supply-chain realities that underpin the thinking of the president-elect and his Cabinet nominees.

A Century Ago, Churchill Began “A World Crisis.” At RealClearHistory, Francis Sempa revisits the great British leader’s seminal tome on WWI.

* * *

