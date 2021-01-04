Good morning, it’s Jan. 4, 2021, the first Monday in a year most of us hope will be better and safer than the one we just left behind.

On this date in American political history, Nancy Pelosi became the first female speaker of the House (2007), former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was sworn in as governor of Minnesota (1999), Congress convened under GOP control for the first time since Dwight Eisenhower’s first term (1995), and Lyndon Johnson outlined the “Great Society” in a speech to Congress (1965).

Pelosi was given the speaker’s gavel again yesterday, this time to lead the 117th Congress, although the 2020 elections left her with a smaller Democratic Party majority. “As we are sworn in today, we accept a responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced,” Pelosi noted in a sentiment no one would contest. “We begin the new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty.”

As for control of the even more closely divided U.S. Senate, that is still up in the air. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to 32 newly elected senators, but the identity of two final candidates is what the country is waiting to learn, perhaps as early as tomorrow night. I don’t know how long it will take to count the votes in Georgia’s two Senate races, or if the losing candidates will even accept the results, but today all eyes are on the Peach State.

I’d now direct you to our front page, which aggregates, as it does each day, an array of columns and stories spanning the political spectrum. This morning’s lineup includes offerings by Tom Nichols (The Atlantic); Zephyr Teachout (Foreign Affairs magazine); Robin Wright (The New Yorker); and Byron York (Washington Examiner), as well as a Sunday video clip of Sen. Ron Johnson on “Meet the Press.” We also offer a complement of original material from RCP’s reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Georgia Tests Theory That Trump Stance on Election Harms the GOP. RCP political writer Susan Crabtree has this scene-setter on Tuesday’s runoff.

Danger of Normalizing Electoral College Protests. RCP columnist Bill Scher examines Josh Hawley’s claim that Democrats started this.

Our Electoral Crisis: The Call of Conscience on Jan. 6. Frank Miele weighs in on Republican objections to the certification of electors from states where fraud has been alleged.

Inauguration Day Symbolizes America’s Enduring Constitution. Charles Lipson explains why Donald Trump’s attendance at Joe Biden’s swearing-in on Jan. 20 is so important.

Bullying in the Name of Social Justice: A Sign of the Times. J. Peder Zane considers the case of a high school student punished for a years-old Instagram post, and a major news outlet’s examination of it.

COVID-19 Showcases the Supplement Scam. RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy assails how marketers have taken advantage of consumer eagerness for protection against the coronavirus.

Religious Freedom Drives Catholic Latino Vote. At RealClearReligion, Nora Kenney explores the uptick in Hispanic support for Donald Trump in November.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com