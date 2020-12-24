O Holy Night

For all children who should be loved always, but especially tonight, with our arms around them and a long good-night kiss on the temple, a kiss more precious than anything wrapped in a box.

For all those parents standing quietly in the doorways of the bedrooms, watching those small, sleeping shapes.

And for all the children who may grow up with a hard crust around their hearts because there was no one to plant those kisses and give those hugs.

For every couple that adopts a child. And for every young mother who has given her child up for adoption in order to save that precious life inside her.

For all couples that have tried to have children of their own yet were unable. For all who've lost their children.

For everyone who has lost their moms and dads.

For all who've kept their optimism and faith in this most difficult year, kept it close even through confusion and fear of the pandemic and the barking dogs of partisan politics, through the isolation and capricious government shutdowns of houses of worship and through all that loneliness.

For every family that wishes it could be together as it was last year, in those pre-virus times, when you'd be able to hug and kiss each other and laugh without reservation. For all the elderly in nursing homes who've been isolated and ache to touch and hug their children.

Don't worry. You all will be together again with those you love.

Because tonight is the night of new hope for the world.

For the independent restaurant owners, neighborhood diner operators and tavern keepers crushed by arbitrary decisions of politicians who feast like lords.

And for all the choirs that in years past practiced for weeks in cold, empty churches. Because tonight is the night to remember those beautiful voices, how they invite us to humble ourselves and ask for help in scraping away bitterness that has taken root over this terrible year.

For all friends and relatives who won't let political differences become a wall. They don't wait for some special night to begin building a family. All year they've been building it, tending it with their care and their time.

They show up, even with masks on, unannounced on some random morning in June, or cool evening in October, just to see if you're OK.

So tonight is for them, and tomorrow too. Because they are family, by friendship, by blood, by the acts of family.

For the young who are lonely and empty and angry and don't know why. For those who are far away and can't make it home this year, and those who are distant in other ways and think they can't go home.

They think they've locked that door behind them.

But that door is always open.

Just reach for it.

Come and see.

For the old men alone, wishing they could sit at the end of the bar as they did last year and nurse their drinks, half-watching the TV, in a clean, warm place with the sounds of life going on around them.

And for the old women alone tonight, awake in bed, remembering the laughter of children and a houseful of hungry guests to feed.

For anyone who has met with the doctor to hear only the flutter of dark wings.

For the paramedics, police and firefighters, nurses and physicians who go to work every day in this year of the pandemic. And for supermarket cashiers, store managers and others who show up at work. Thank them.

For all those on the night shift tonight, and those who must work tomorrow, and for their families waiting for them to come home.

For everyone in a hospital tonight praying for dignity and relief, for an end without pain, shame or suffering.

For the physicians and nurses who enter those silent rooms, pull up a chair and hear quiet midnight confessions.

For clergy who've struggled with their faith and thought it was lost yet find it again and are renewed.

And for all sailors at sea -- and those standing watch tonight on the bridge -- staring out into cold, black water, remembering brightly lit rooms.

For the U.S. armed forces, who protect us with their lives. For the U.S. foreign service and intelligence services who walk into shadows to protect us. For their families that wait quietly and can't tell you why.

For the American republic, the last, best hope of man on Earth. For the Constitution of the United States, which guides us to keep our liberty. And for the American people, who never, ever quit.

To everyone I've hurt with cruel and unnecessary words on my worst days. It's been a rough year. I ask your forgiveness.

For all those on Earth who, in this most difficult year, have kept hold of what is most important about this very special night:

It is a message.

It was brought to us by that perfect infant born in that manger so long ago.

He came to light the world.

He is the gift.

It is all about love.

And I hope it comes to you and comforts you and remains.

Merry Christmas.

(C)2020 Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.