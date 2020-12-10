Good morning, it’s Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. This is the first night of Hanukkah, in a year when wishing a friend “Happy Hanukkah” seems fraught.

For starters, as both observant and secular elites remind us every year, Hanukkah is not a major holy day in the Jewish faith. The celebration is apparently problematic in other ways, too, as its origin story involves violent resistance, not heaven-sent miracles. That said, the fighting was in the cause of self-determination against a colonizing power, which you’d think might earn some points among today’s progressives. But apparently, they have other fish to fry.

Fortunately, things haven’t gotten to the point of a “war on Hanukkah,” to paraphrase a familiar trope, and for most American Jews and non-Jews alike, lighting the menorah is simply one more beautiful ritual of the season.

The problem this year is that with some 290,000 Americans dead from a raging pandemic, and another 1.2 million dead around the world, it’s harder to celebrate our cherished traditions than in years past. But, as any good politician would tell you, we still do it “for the children” -- and that’s a pretty good reason.

So that's today's homily -- no history lesson this morning, as I'm working on a column that I hope you'll see on RealClearPolitics' front page tomorrow.

Religious Freedom: Will U.S. Emphasis Continue Under Biden? Susan Crabtree takes an in-depth look at whether the heightened international attention afforded the issue by the Trump administration has a limited shelf life once the new president is sworn in.

Will GOP Deficit Hawks Rediscover Their Talons in 2021? Phil Wegmann explores sentiments among party members who have turned a blind eye to red ink in President Trump’s budgets for the past four years.

COVID Could Cool Millennials’ Crush on Socialism. Luka Ladan suggests government’s heavy-handed pandemic response may help young Americans see capitalism’s virtues.

Can Mask Wearing Backfire? RealClearScience editor Ross Pomeroy considers French researchers’ warning that wearing masks lulls people into a false sense of security, leading them to socially distance less.

Biden’s FCC Should Takes Cues From Trump’s. At RealClearPolicy, James Czerniawski urges the next commission chairman to continue addressing the nation’s digital divide, and not to revisit net neutrality rules.

Evidence of “Evidence-Based Investing” Is Hard to Find. At RealClearMarkets, Rafael Resendes argues that hindsight and “data snooping” biases are being used to justify theories supposedly producing “empirical results.”

The U.S. Must Meet the Material Needs of the EV Revolution. At RealClearEnergy, Thomas J. Madison Jr. reminds electric vehicle proponents that massive investment is needed to produce the metals essential for low-carbon energy technologies.

