Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. On this date in 1972, a timely tune reached No. 1 on the pop music charts. Its vocalist, Helen Reddy, was also its lyricist. “I was looking for songs that reflected the positive sense of self that I felt I’d gained from the women’s movement,” she explained to Billboard magazine. But Reddy was having trouble finding such songs, so she simply wrote one herself. The result, “I Am Woman,” did nothing less than give voice to half the human beings on the planet.

I’ll have a brief word on this pioneering performer, and her memorable song, in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Five Facts About COVID Relief. RealClearPolicy has No Labels’ primer on bills now before Congress.

Biden Must Restore U.S. Trade Leadership. Also at RCPolicy, Simon Lester offers suggestions for the next president.

America Surrenders to China. Beijing's path to global dominance is clear as long as the United States remains locked in bitter partisan battles, Brandon Weichert asserts.

SCOTUS Can Hold the IRS Accountable to Taxpayers. At RealClearMarkets, Andrew Wilford weighs in on a case now before the Supreme Court.

Get Air Force Pricing Under Control. At RealClearDefense, Sue Ghosh Stricklett assails SpaceX’s dual standards for military launches vs. NASA launches.

Gen Z Isn’t Turning to Religious Mentors. At RealClearReligion, Kevin Singer spotlights findings from a new survey.

Another Season of Red Ink for Colleges. At RealClearEducation, Mark Kreidler explains the expanding financial vulnerabilities stemming from COVID-19’s impact.

Why History Sometimes Needs Revising. At RealClearHistory, Francis P. Sempa cites examples where the orthodoxy requires a more skeptical examination.

* * *

Helen Reddy, who died earlier this autumn at age 78, was born in Melbourne in 1941, a year before Joe Biden came into the world. Hers was a prominent, if mercurial, Australian show business family. Helen came to America at age 25 after winning a local talent contest. The promised prize, a recording deal with Mercury Records, proved to be a mirage, but while in New York City she had some auditions, made some contacts, and decided to stay in the United States to seek her fame and fortune -- with her 3-year-old daughter, Traci, in tow.

It was a big step for a single mother in a new land, but one of the contacts she made in New York was handsome, hard-living Bronx native Jeff Wald, who was on his way to stardom himself as a music producer.

Two years later, by then married to Wald, Reddy and family moved to Los Angeles, where Helen got a deal with Capitol Records and made a breakthrough by covering the soulful solo from the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The song was “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” a poignant Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice number written from the perspective of Mary Magdalene. Reddy was ambivalent about this choice of songs, but Wald thought she could do it justice and that it would jump-start her career. He was right on both counts, but “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” had a much different vibe than the song that would solidify her place in music history.

“In that musical context, anyway, ‘I Am Woman’ seemed to emerge from nowhere,” wrote respected music critic David Browne. Where it came from, of course, was Helen Reddy’s own heart, and judging by its reception, it could have been written by, oh, about a billion women.

Reddy herself recalled in a 2014 interview that the phrase “I am woman” came to her and she couldn’t get it out of her head. “Over and over,” she related, “'I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman.' And I thought, ‘Well, this has to be a song.’”

Guitarist Ray Burton, a frequent collaborator, wrote the music and in 1971, they produced what Browne described as a shorter and perkier version of it. In Jeff Wald’s telling, the suits at Capitol Records didn’t see the potential at first. “That women’s lib crap is going to kill her career,” Wald said he was told. “Why are you letting your wife do this stuff?”

This resistance apparently only stiffened Reddy’s and Wald’s resolve. They revived the song in 1972, with a bit slower tempo and more brass. This time they got it just right. The song was subversive, defiant, and upbeat all at the same time. Audiences loved it, and in 1975 the United Nations chose “I am Woman” as its theme song for the International Women’s Year.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com