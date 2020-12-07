Last week a group of Republican and Democratic senators proposed a pandemic relief package of $908 billion, an amount in between what had been put forth by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shelved their $2.2 trillion offer and embraced the proposal. President-elect Joe Biden backed it as well.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the “democratic socialist” independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, rejected the package as insufficient in size and too business-friendly because of the legal immunity it granted private companies. Meanwhile, in the conservative wing of the Republican Party, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, pronounced himself “very disappointed” that the proposal gives too much to “wasteful” state governments.

After first sounding noncommittal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell felt pressure to act; two days after the bipartisan announcement, he spoke with Pelosi and pledged to work with her on a deal. This is how Washington is supposed to work.

We don’t know yet if the proposal, or something similar, will be enacted, but the initial process is heartening: A bipartisan proposal is offered. It attracts media attention. Other politicians react. Some agree, others offer different ideas. Leaders negotiate and try to forge a final deal. It’s as if we are in a “Schoolhouse Rock” reboot.

Is this legislative normalcy a crisis-related anomaly -- or a sign of things to come? The latter will be the case if enough senators see the power that can be gained by trying to seize the middle ground. You can set the terms of the debate and greatly influence the outcome, while those who only throw rocks from the sidelines can’t do much more but obstruct.

The unsettling prospect of a cruel winter with unemployment benefits running out as more Americans die from the coronavirus and more businesses shut down is a strong and unique motivation for senators to compromise on pandemic relief. But it also an opportunity for legislators to see what life can be like without a bombastic, mercurial and vindictive president looming over the process.

With Trump now a lame duck, albeit an unwilling one, the White House does not present a permanent roadblock to any deal. In turn, senators are not paralyzed by impulsive, inconsistent tweets, which in the past often confused members of Congress about what he would be willing to sign, a factor that severely hampered serious negotiations.

Senators also appear to be less afraid of the withering mockery Trump frequently unleashes. The president took a swipe at Sen. Jim Inhofe last week because Oklahoma’s senior senator wouldn’t tack on to a military spending bill a provision repealing legal protection for social media companies. Despite Trump’s threat to veto the legislation if it lacks the repeal, the Republican-led Senate still appears prepared to pass a clean bill this week and put it on Trump’s desk, further suggesting his power to intimidate has weakened.

With those challenges minimized, a small faction of Republican senators -- Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) -- sought to lead. A few months ago, partnering with a handful of Democrats might have left these Republicans isolated from their own caucus. But now, they have put pressure on McConnell to act. After Pelosi and Schumer quickly succumbed to the pressure they generated, McConnell was left as the lone obstacle for putting the bipartisan package on the president’s desk. McConnell may still choose to resist the pressure, but he does so with a greater risk of inflicting damage to his party.

The Senate majority leader was known for obstructing Barack Obama’s agenda as much as he could, and many observers assume he’ll pursue the same strategy during Biden’s presidency if he keeps control of the upper chamber. But McConnell seems to be aware that being known as a relentless obstructionist is not a great look. Last week, in giving tribute to his retiring friend Sen. Lamar Alexander, McConnell said, “Lamar's career has also confirmed that 'conservative governance' is not a contradiction in terms. There are genuine public goods it is the government's job to secure: public roads, public lands, public education, certain aspects of public health.”

McConnell will always be a tough nut to crack. In Barack Obama’s new memoir, he recalls Biden trying to convince McConnell to support a bill on the merits, and hearing back, “You must be under the mistaken impression that I care.” But to the extent McConnell is driven by partisanship, he can be moved to compromise when he perceives that obstruction hurts his party. Case in point: The Kentucky senator has never been one for government shutdowns.

Whether a bipartisan, moderate “gang” can exert enough pressure on him to set aside conservative opposition and bring compromise legislation to the Senate floor remains to be seen. The moderates should not assume that all it will take is their mere presence. Not everyone automatically assumes that just because a proposed solution is bipartisan means that it is sufficient to the task at hand. They will need to vocally build a case that their ideas occupy the reasonable center, so any resistance can be painted as unreasonable.

The same challenge will hold true if Democrats take control of the Senate after the Georgia runoffs. As mentioned above, Sanders is using his perch to argue the $908 proposal serves corporate interests and not average Americans. That’s an indication that the left wing of the Democratic Party is not eager to cede the mantle of reasonableness to the moderates. If all the centrists serve up is weak tea, Sanders and his populist and socialist allies will dump it over the side. And in a narrowly divided Congress, robust resistance from the extremes can sink bipartisan compromises.

But the moderates may have discovered a newfound appetite for leveraging their power. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (pictured, with Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan), who is part of the bipartisan group pushing the $908 billion relief plan, told the New York Times that he and his fellow moderates “used to have meetings all the time” and going forward, “We need to be more vocal with our leadership.”

The moderates may be inclined to follow Manchin’s cue because they will have an ally in the Oval Office. Biden has been an advocate for bipartisanship his whole career and stuck to that view to win a charged partisan primary. When a bipartisan group of senators seeks to occupy the middle, Biden will likely often be standing in the same spot giving them cover and support, as he is doing now with pandemic relief. That could help keep Democrats largely unified and leave obstructionist Republicans politically exposed, putting pressure on them to cooperate.

Of course, such stars would only align if enough Republicans choose to break ranks to get a bipartisan idea off the ground. If pandemic relief is enacted, and the senators behind the deal are showered in glory, that’s an incentive to other Republicans to get in on the bipartisan action for other pressing issues, and be willing to take on some risk in search of the political enter.

The moderates won’t get it right all the time, and any of their proposals should receive tough scrutiny from the left and the right. But America will need vocal leadership from senators willing to work across the aisle if Congress is going to function. The fact that we are seeing some now is reason to hope.