Big Tech Using Censorship to Tip Elections

We've reached a crisis point in America when the president of the United States -- the leader of the free world -- is being censored by social media networks during a presidential election and the pivotal days that have followed.

This is a chilling, if not downright frightening, level of censorship we've never seen before in the history of America.

It's also clear evidence of election interference as Joe Biden was not censored by Facebook or Twitter -- only Trump.

On Wednesday, Forbes reported, "Of Trump's 22 posts on Facebook and Twitter, not including retweets or videos, 11 have been labeled by the social media giants. ... Twitter has hidden posts from view and warned 'some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,' and restricted the ability to like or retweet."

But again, the social networks did not censor or label a single tweet or post from Joe Biden, Trump's political opponent.

If that's not political bias and meddling in a major election, then what is?

The far-left "speech police" at Twitter blocked the president from speaking to American citizens at a critical time in our country when voters want to know his thoughts and get important updates on the election. This impacts our lives.

Yet, the more than 100 million people who follow the president on Twitter and Facebook -- and the media who cover the president and the election -- were either warned about or restricted from accessing at least half of the president's posts.

So, not only are the Twitter tyrants and Facebook oligarchs restricting the president from communicating with the American people but also they are controlling the press by blocking journalists from accessing his social media posts. The media can't report on things we don't see, hence Big Tech censorship is impeding journalists from doing their jobs.

This is something we see in places like Communist China, where the free flow of information is restricted and only state-run media is permitted.

The stark reality is that the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerburg, two unelected left-wing billionaires, and their rabid "hate Trump" employees, are exercising similar censorship on American soil. A nation where our beloved veterans have lost life and limb on the battlefield protecting the very freedoms these social networks are taking away from us in real time -- without penalty.

How is this death knell to democracy -- the silencing of speech and a free press -- tolerated by Congress whose primary job it is to uphold and protect the Constitution? Have they forgotten the First Amendment?

Or what about Twitter's board of directors? Are they complicit in the rampant political censorship and de facto election interference? This warrants an investigation by the Department of Justice.

Or perhaps more importantly, why haven't millions of conservatives boycotted the social network and protested more effectively? That would surely effect change.

On Thursday, I attempted to share a Fox News video that was posted on Twitter by GOP Spokeswoman Liz Harrington. The video was a press conference taking place in Arizona where evidence of possible voter fraud was being reported by former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, members of the Trump campaign and a local voter who spoke out about her experience with alleged mail-in ballot fraud. Twitter swiftly censored my tweet. It also slapped a warning label on Harrington's tweet. "This is FRAUD," she tweeted. "Democrats in Clark Country disenfranchised elderly voters with the mail-in-ballot schemes. The TRUTH will set us free!"

Twitter also censored Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, a two-time Emmy winner and highly respected anchor, who tweeted on Thursday:

"4am dump/Wisconsin 65,000 votes 100% for Biden

"4am dump/Michigan 138,499 votes 100% for Biden

"AZ poll workers forcing voters to use sharpies thereby invalidated ballots

"Trump leading in GA, NC, PA, WI, MI & they stop counting before the vote fairy visits overnight."

The overlords at Twitter slapped a warning label on her tweet disputing its veracity and claiming it was "misleading." They also censored another one of her tweets this week at the height of an election when the American people look to the media to report on such things.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch was also censored this week, as was Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich and many other prominent conservatives.

But again, the same is not the case with the Biden camp, whose speech Twitter and Facebook ferociously protect. To date, none of Joe Biden's tweets and/or posts have been removed or designated with a "warning label." Same with his running mate, Kamala Harris, and large swaths of left-leaning anchors such as CNN's Jake Tapper.

Stunning political bias wouldn't you say?

Bottom line: Congress must act immediately to fix this spiraling crisis. Our way of life -- and democracy -- hinges on it.

