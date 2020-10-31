Youth Are Voting in Historic Numbers. We Should Listen

“I have had very few healthy political conversations in my lifetime. They’re all just—nobody wants to listen. They just want to talk,” Corey, 21, told Springtide Research Institute in a newly released study on politics and young people.

Like many in Gen Z, Corey wants to participate in more civilized political discourse than Americans are used to seeing now. Springtide found that 81% of young people (ages 13-25) believe it is important to understand both sides of a political issue, 84% agree that educating oneself about the views of others is important, 77% want to have open conversation about differences, and only 32% would stop talking to someone who strongly opposes their political values.

“They half listen to our opinions”

By contrast, 45% of all American adults say they’ve stopped talking to someone they disagree with politically, according to Pew Research, while few adults take time to educate themselves on what their political opponents really believe. A 2019 study called “The Perception Gap” asked Democrat and Republican adults to guess how members of the opposing party would answer political questions, and respondents overestimated the number of extremists in the opposing party by as much as 30%. For many American adults, their conception of the “other side” is a caricature.

These trends likely explain why Gen Z’ers told Springtide that the adults in their lives are twice as likely to be aggressive, dismissive, and disengaged (65%) about politics than considerate and inviting (35%). Sadly, Springtide discovered that half of young people wish the adults in their lives would let them into political conversations more often (47%) but feel their political opinions are disregarded (41%), though most believe they are more knowledgeable about politics than adults give them credit for (52%). “They half listen to our opinions, thoughts, whatever the case may be. They don’t really hear us out,” Alyssa, 19, told Springtide.

The least partisan (for now)

Although Gen Z’ers are being hailed as the “least partisan generation,” they are also being formed in the image of the adults in their lives. In another recent study, Springtide found that trusted adults become the most influential people in the lives of young people when it comes to forming political opinions, shaping political engagement, and figuring out how to live out their values.

This begs the question: If the majority of adults aren’t modeling healthy political engagement for Gen Z, can we really expect them to turn out any differently?

Will polarization continue?

Some are doubtful that political polarization is coming to an end anytime soon. In fact, some suggest it will only get worse before it gets better. In a recent interview, Marc Hetherington, professor of political science at the University of North Carolina, warned that polarization tends to swell and eventually burst. “If history’s any guide, we’ll somehow emerge from this. Something will happen, but usually what happens is something catastrophic, some sort of cataclysm like a Great Depression or a Civil War,” Hetherington told PRI’s The World.

Could Gen Z buck the trend and prevent a catastrophe?

The answer depends on how susceptible one believes Gen Z will be to divisive politics. Samuel Abrams of the American Enterprise Institute writes that “the most open minded and reasonable Americans are the ones who are regularly overlooked and not represented on most political stages—those in Gen Z. These younger Americans are far less dogmatic and more open than their parents and grandparents and their attitudes.”

Contrarily, one 2018 study found that political agreement between married couples and their children has increased substantially during these polarized times, creating an “echo chamber” and a “vicious cycle” by which family socialization exacerbates political polarization.

Then there’s the case of Claudia, George, and Kellyanne Conway, where political disagreement exacerbated polarization between Claudia, 16, and her parents, one a fierce supporter of Trump and the other an equally fierce opponent. A public skirmish between Claudia and Kellyanne on social media prompted both Kellyanne and George Conway to leave their political posts to improve relationships with their teenage children. Claudia celebrated the announcements on TikTok, writing, “Look what I did.”

The problem and the solution to polarization

Nevertheless, it is still the case that trusted adults make a significant difference in the lives and futures of young people. Rather than dismissing Gen Z as naive and uninformed or expecting them to right the ship without our help, adults need to take opportunities now to support and partner with young people who desire more civility in our political discourse.

Yes, it is true that young people have historically voted in lower numbers. But not this year.

Young voters are demonstrating an enthusiasm for political engagement at levels never seen before as they head to the polls in unprecedented numbers, and some are suggesting they may be the deciding factor in the 2020 election.

Where will these voters take our country?

If it is true that most Americans repudiate partisan politics, then it is in their best interest to lift up the voices of young Americans calling for change. Whether it’s in the car, around the dinner table, or after the basketball game, trusted adults have an opportunity to plant the seeds of a more perfect union.