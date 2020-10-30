Trump Has Earned a Second Term

Despite living in one of the bluest states in America, Massachusetts, I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and will proudly do so again on Election Day.

There are many reasons why the president has earned my vote again, but high on the list is his proven success in leading the great American comeback in his first three years in office -- cutting taxes for middle-income earners, slashing job-killing regulations and achieving historically low unemployment for all.

And if the latest gross domestic product report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday is any indication -- showing a record-breaking 33.1% acceleration in the last quarter -- during a pandemic -- imagine what our jobs president can achieve with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon.

Let's not forget that in December 2019 prior to the novel coronavirus that wreaked havoc on the world, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5% -- the lowest in a half-century. That achievement was not an accident; it was the result of a once-in-a-generation president who kept his promises to the American people.

This includes the historic passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the most sweeping tax reform in decades. It lowered the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, injecting rocket fuel into the U.S. economy. It spurred domestic manufacturing, increased wages and job opportunities across industries and put more money in American family's wallets. It also doubled the child tax credit.

Trump has kept his promise in renegotiating bad trade deals such as the job-crushing NAFTA and replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which Joe Biden admitted during a CNN TV interview "is better than NAFTA" despite voting for it in 1993 while a Delaware senator.

On the foreign policy front, under Trump's leadership, our military has decimated ISIS and the terrorists Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani were eliminated.

And when it comes to standing by our allies, Trump fearlessly moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and brokered the historic Abraham Accords, restoring peace between Israel and Arab Gulf nations in the Middle East. A geopolitical game-changer that even New York Times columnist Tom Friedman hailed as a "huge breakthrough."

But that's not all. The president is keeping his promise to secure the southern border and end senseless wars abroad. "What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of Americans," said David Flint, one of several Australian law professors who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

For those keeping score, the president has received not one but four Nobel Peace Prize nominations. A far cry from those on the left and in the media who called him a "warmonger."

He's stood up to China on trade and has succeeded in getting NATO allies to pay their fair share in defense spending, potentially saving the U.S. billions of dollars.

He's kept his word in rebuilding our military and reforming the failing Veterans Affairs where as many as 307,000 vets may have died awaiting care during the Obama/Biden administration.

And let's not forget Trump has secured the safe release of over 50 U.S. hostages from 22 countries. A stark contrast from former Vice President Joe Biden who, during President Obama's tenure, failed to rescue Kayla Mueller, a young American humanitarian aide worker held in captivity and later killed by the Islamic State in 2015.

With criminal justice reform, Trump inked the passage of the First Step Act, giving those who've been wrongfully incarcerated a second chance. However, the creation of Space Force may be the president's greatest legacy to date. The left mocked Trump about it, but like his many other promises, the president got it done.

What else will President Trump get done if given another four years?

From what we've seen so far, I'm eager to find out.

