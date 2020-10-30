This election is almost over. Its end cannot arrive soon enough. Americans are exhausted. Many of them have already voted. Some states are reaching or exceeding their 2016 presidential turnout. If the polls are correct -- and there is reason to think they are, given the fixes employed in 2018 that produced mostly accurate polling -- Joe Biden is going to win the presidency. However, that does not mean President Donald Trump will not win reelection. It just means Trump is running a defense play from a position of weakened incumbency, even if that weakening is due to a virus from China.

At this point, tensions are remarkably high on both sides, as is the stress of the situation. The reality, however, is that people should calm down and remember not a lot will fundamentally change, even as many people tell themselves and everyone around them that doom is coming if their side does not win.

No matter what happens, God is sovereign. The God who gave us Barack Obama and Donald Trump could choose Biden or Trump. God's will be done. The God who brought bread from Heaven and water from rocks and raised you from the dust of the Earth and stitched you together in your mother's womb is going to still be on His throne ruling the universe the day after the election.

Too many of you are convinced the country is going to hell in a handbasket if your guy does not win. Well, I have read the end of the book, and I don't mean this to be a spoiler alert, but everybody is going to hell without a handbasket, except for those who put their faith in Jesus Christ, not a politician or a political party.

So, calm down.

Yes, you have a civic obligation to vote and participate in the process. But God has a plan and is sovereign and is in charge, and His will be done, not yours. So, calm down, and trust in Him. Politicians are going to disappoint you every time.

The way people are acting at this point, you would think both sides are looking to election night as the approach of a messiah. The extent to which you might be freaked out by the election is the extent to which you are putting your hope in men, not God.

I was told if Obama got elected in 2008, it would be the end of America. I was told the same thing in 2012. The nation is still here. We're supposed to believe that this time, really and truly this very time, if your guy doesn't win, the country is over -- and I say it that way because Democrats and Republicans are both saying that.

Really?

George W. Bush's election and reelection did not destroy the country. Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats in 2006 didn't either. Neither did Obama's election or reelection or the rise of the tea party or the House Freedom Caucus or the election of Donald Trump.

The country is still here, and if we are really honest about it, things have not changed a ton from one administration to the next. Yes, health care for some is different. For some, it is better. For some, it is worse. That is from Obama. Most Americans now have more in their paycheck. That is from Trump.

But this time, it'll be different, they tell me. This time, just you wait -- this time, the Democrats really will do all the terrible things, or the GOP will impose their terrible totalitarian regime.

We'll hear the same rhetoric again in 2022 and 2024 and 2026 and 2028, and each time, it won't be true, but each time, many of you who believe it now will believe it then and be mad each time for me telling you it is not so.

I've got something better to believe in -- Jesus. He reigns supreme, and whatever happens in the next week is all part of His plan. So, put your trust in Him. He won't let you down, even when people, parties, voters and policies do. God has never lost an election.

So, calm down.

COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM