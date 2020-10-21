How Democrats Can Dominate the Decade and Beyond

If Democrats are bold, they’re well-positioned to become the dominant party -- on national, state, and local levels -- for a decade or longer.

In March, as the coronavirus was spreading and the economic crisis deepening, Congress, by a 96-0 vote in the Senate and with a voice vote in the House of Representatives, passed the CARES Act. Over the next few months, our government sent money directly to individuals and businesses. That was investing, not spending -- investing to save jobs and save lives, distributing money to help individuals, families, communities, and our country as a whole.

The HEROES Act, in May, would have provided a second round of $1,200 to most Americans, extended the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, and added $1 trillion for state and local governments. The House passed it, though with a partisan split -- Democrats in favor, Republicans opposed. The Senate never considered it.

Also in May, Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris (three months before Joe Biden chose her to run for vice president), Bernie Sanders, and Ed Markey introduced the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, which called for $2,000 a month for adults and children, continuing through the end of the pandemic and three months beyond.

Mayors for a Guaranteed Income is nonpartisan, though all current members are Democrats. Founded by Michael Tubbs of Stockton, Calif., where a guaranteed income program launched in February 2019, the mayors include Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta; Libby Schaaf, Oakland, Calif.; Ras Baraka, Newark; Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles (pictured above); LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans; Jim Kenney, Philadelphia; and 20 more. They seek “a monthly, cash payment given directly to individuals . . . unconditional, with no strings attached and no work requirements.” It would be “a tool for racial and gender equity.”

In September, Joe Biden endorsed guaranteed payments for children: $3,000 a year for each child age 6-17, $3,600 a year for each child age 0-5, paid monthly to poor parents. Democrats in the House and the Senate are sponsors or cosponsors of those bills -- the American Family Act.

Thus, an emerging Democratic consensus support for distributing money directly.

Republicans in Congress are opposed. The economy is recovering, they say, the CARES Act was enough. Their principal economic policy goals are to cut spending, shrink government, balance the federal budget, and reduce the national debt.

Economists describe the recovery as “K-shaped.” People with household incomes above $100,000 a year are getting richer, while average Americans are struggling, with debts mounting, jobs disappearing, evictions pending. No matter what happens with the coronavirus and any vaccine or treatment for it, these trends will persist until Congress acts.

Democrats should declare that, if elected, they will promptly enact a new direct support program. Biden, Harris, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi might issue a joint promise to make this a top priority when they take office in January.

Any amount, version, or variation, and a large majority of Americans will benefit directly, immediately. It might be $2,000 or $5,000 one-time-only, or $500 or $1,000 a month retroactive to September or June. It might continue until after the pandemic is over or indefinitely. It might include the same or a smaller amount for each child. It might phase out for anyone who earns more than $100,000 a year.

This policy will produce strong economic growth and create jobs far faster and more widely and more reliably than any tax cuts, bailouts, subsidies, or infrastructure programs. The economy, opinion polls show, is the main issue on which voters prefer Trump and Republicans. That will change when Democrats fully endorse this policy.

Biden will win in a landslide, with Democrats taking the Senate and increasing their majority in the House.

State and local races, too. Biden’s coattails will be long and strong, and local candidates can talk about the many benefits for their communities. People will get money to pay rents or mortgages, pay down their credit cards and student loans, and increase their spending at local businesses. Local economies will rebound quickly, providing funds for local and state governments.

After the election, Republicans will, as before, talk about the need to cut spending and reduce deficits. That’s austerity.

Democrats will produce real prosperity. They’ll earn the enduring loyalty of voters throughout America. They’ll dominate our politics for a very long time.