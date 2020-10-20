Biden 2020 Headquarters: Living Rooms, Kitchen Tables

When Joe Biden needed a headquarters, he chose Philadelphia.

The campaign leased a full floor in Center Square, a signature office building close enough to both Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art that staffers could, during their lunch break, if they ever got a real break, gaze at the Liberty Bell for inspiration or hustle up the stone steps that prepared Rocky to beat Drago.

There was strategy and plenty of symbolism in the location. Biden likely needs Pennsylvania to win in November, and Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love and birthplace of American democracy, reflected the themes of unity and renewal that made up his stump speech. All of it provided a nice backdrop for bright-eyed staffers going about the everyday business of a presidential campaign.

Then, after 10 months, it stopped, and the coronavirus pandemic began. The headquarters are now closed, and the desks in the 25,000-square-foot office space are accumulating dust as another symbol emerges, this time of what it is like to campaign for president during a pandemic.

Maju Varghese was the one responsible for keeping the offices humming until, the campaign’s chief operating office told RealClearPolitics, they had to change things “on a dime.”

“We made unprecedented changes to the way a presidential campaign is run,” Varghese said in what might be the understatement of 2020. Much of the country, those lucky enough to still have a job, have been working from home, and this now includes politicos who are managing the biggest contest in politics from living rooms and kitchen tables and, in at least one case, from his childhood bedroom.

Inconvenient? Yes. A useful symbol for Biden as he argues that Trump has downplayed the virus? Also yes. Eight months into the pandemic, Varghese said the novel way of campaigning shows that their candidate takes the pandemic seriously. If it works, it will also be the first successful socially distanced, decentralized presidential campaign.

Biden had just come back from the dead with a victory in South Carolina when things started changing. Staff received initial guidance on coronavirus safety precautions at the beginning of March and started noticing an abundance of hand sanitizer.

“We must, all of us, follow the guidelines of health officials and take appropriate protections to protect ourselves and critically to protect others, especially those who are most at risk for this disease,” Biden said in a March 12 speech at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Del. He announced that coming rallies would be cancelled and promised to continue to assess and adjust “how we conduct our campaign as we move forward and find new ways to share our message with the public.”

Earlier in the day, the vice president tweeted that “a wall will not stop the coronavirus,” and that Trump’s decision “banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it.”

Biden closed his headquarters the next day, and the Zoom meetings followed. The campaign hosted remote trainings with Biden’s COVID-19 adviser Dr. David Kessler to give staff updated guidance about how to do their jobs remotely and safely. Jill Biden joined to lend star power and give moral support to a team now separated.

“It's definitely been an adjustment going back home to work,” one Biden staffer admitted. For the better part of the year, he has sent press releases and spun national reporters “remotely in my childhood bedroom,” a far cry from the advertised glamor of a presidential campaign. All the same, the new normal hasn’t been all bad: “We have had the best, most aggressive presidential campaign together even while we are all spread out.”

Some Biden teams have instituted “a buddy system” to check in on one another and keep up spirits. Others have instituted dance parties over Zoom every Friday to build camaraderie. When things get tough, the staffer in his childhood bedroom looks up at the faded Obama posted on his wall. He says, “It is still very relevant today.”

Whatever works for the individual staffers in isolation is working collectively for the campaign. Biden has made COVID the defining issue of the race, an effort made easier after the president, who often mocks masks and the precautions that the former vice president embraces, tested positive for the virus. According to the RealClearPolitics national average, Biden leads by 8.9 points.

But no system is perfect. Even while the majority of the campaign operates remotely, COVID has still punctured the inner circle of the candidates. Kamala Harris cancelled all campaign travel through the weekend last week after a member of her flight crew and her communications director came down with the illness. Though the vice-presidential nominee was not directly exposed, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The Biden campaign announced that it immediately began contact tracing. Meanwhile, Trump was headed to North Carolina for a rally. It’s exactly that kind of contrast that Democrats hope will carry them through November. They are the ones, Biden regularly tells voters, who take the science seriously. And if that pitch works, many of the staffers will eventually decamp from around the country to serve in a Biden-Harris administration. If it doesn’t, at least one will look up in his childhood bedroom and stare at a fading Obama poster.