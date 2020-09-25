Ballot Chaos; Biden and Latinos; Quote of the Week; Attend Our Virtual Briefing

Good morning, it’s Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, the day the week when I reprise an instructive or inspirational quotation. Choosing today’s source was easy: “the notorious RGB.” You’ll forgive me, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg said so many interesting and profound things, and said them so well, that I couldn’t limit myself to one. I chose five, but it could have been 50.

-- “What is the difference between a bookkeeper in New York City’s garment district and a Supreme Court justice? One generation. … In America, land of opportunity, that prospect is within the realm of the achievable.” -- RBG, in remarks made at a swearing-in ceremony of immigrants, National Archives, Dec. 18, 2018.

-- “Dissents speak to a future age. It's not simply to say, ‘My colleagues are wrong and I would do it this way.’ But the greatest dissents do become court opinions and gradually over time their views become the dominant view. So that’s the dissenter's hope: that they are writing not for today, but for tomorrow.” -- interview with Nina Totenberg, aired on National Public Radio, May 2, 2002.

-- “I’m dejected, but only momentarily, when I can’t get the fifth vote for something I think is very important. But then you go on to the next challenge and you give it your all. You know that these important issues are not going to go away. They are going to come back again and again. There’ll be another time, another day.” -- to ABC News correspondent Lynn Sherr, at the first Ruth Bader Ginsburg Distinguished Lecture on Women and the Law, New York, Nov. 15, 2000.

-- "[T]he first thing we do is we go around the room, each justice shaking hands with every other. And that’s a symbol of the work that we do as a collegial body. That is, you may be temporarily miffed because you receive a spicy dissenting opinion from a colleague, but when we go to sit on the bench … it’s a way of saying, ‘We’re all in this together.’ We care about this institution more than our individual egos and we are all devoted to keeping the Supreme Court in the place that it is, as a co-equal third branch of government and, I think, a model for the world in the collegiality and independence of judges." -- to Brian Lamb of C-SPAN, 2010.

-- “To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that's what I think a meaningful life is.” -- a conversation with Jane Shaw, dean for religious life at Stanford University, Feb. 6, 2017.

