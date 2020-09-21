Welcome to Loonistan

The combination of Covid fear and a presidential campaign largely based on loathing, seems to have created a virtual army of loons who careen across the American landscape like decomposing zombies.

I mean mass hysteria doesn’t begin to cover it.

On the political front, both presidential candidates have obvious deficits yet many of their supporters refuse to acknowledge them. The absolute truth is that President Trump says whatever pops into his mind. No filter. Little verification. That can cause problems, obviously.

Joe Biden’s mind is, well, hard to define. And it’s difficult to follow his thought process on many occasions. Bewitched, bothered, bewildered. Or something.

In his CNN Town Hall last week, Mr. Biden said “all the people” would still be alive today had Mr. Trump not botched the Covid response. Quite the statement.

Therefore, the electorate now has to decide between two guys who could say anything at any time that might confuse and/or enrage us.

As Rod Serling once said: “we are traveling in another dimension.”

It is my belief that Covid combined with racial tension fused with political hatred on both the left and the right, has created madness in some precincts. So let’s take a look.

On the right, a number of folks seem to think that wearing a mask to ward off the contagion is a “hoax.” They apparently believe this despite the fact that New York successfully blunted Covid cases after everybody masked up.

On the left, zealots are rooting for another lockdown so Trump gets hurt. Vaccine? Not until after November 3.

The racial thing is totally unhinged. On campuses, the witch hunt to identify “racists” makes Salem look rational. Writing for The Hill, Georgetown Law Professor Jonathan Turley reports this about the college environment: “An emerging view is that all whites are racist or at least presumptively racist. Angela Bell, an assistant professor of psychology at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, put it simply: ‘if you have to ask if you’re a racist, you are. And if you’re not asking if you are a racist, you are.’”

No word on whether Lafayette has a degree in being a racist. According to Ms. Bell, everyone has the credits.

So we are living in the golden age of lunacy where a battalion of nurse Ratchets vigilantly patrols the media and academia. There is no escaping these people and no denying the USA is quickly turning into Loonistan. New passports are on the drawing board.

So don’t be surprised if the nation’s next two big reality TV programs are “America’s Got Covid,” and “Dancing with the Racists.”

There will be no shortage of contestants.