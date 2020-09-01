Riot-Riddled Cities Aren't 'Donald Trump's America'

What if Democrats could enact their agenda, with no opposition? They could implement the Biden-Sanders manifesto and eliminate cash bail, “reimagine policing,” and get law enforcement to “change their approach.”

It might look a little like Portland, Ore., which voted 73% for Hillary Clinton, and only 17% for Donald Trump. The last time Portland had a Republican mayor was in 1980. The city defunded the police by $15 million in June. Riots have persisted for over 90 days. Police are nowhere to be found when mobs beat people in the street. The chaos resulted in a counter-protester being killed over the weekend. Antifa has no remorse.

Likewise, Seattle went 69% for Clinton, 21% for President Trump. The last Republican mayor there served in 1969. Seattle defunded its police by $23 million in August. Two young men were killed during Mayor Jenny Durkan’s “summer of love” in the town’s “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

Perhaps Biden and Kamala Harris’s America would look like New York City, where 86% voted for Clinton, just 9% for President Trump. The city defunded the police by $1 billion in June, and ended cash bail last year. Violent crime is skyrocketing. Homicides are up 29%, shootings up 84%, but arrests are down nearly 40%.

The District of Columbia voted over 90% for Clinton, just 4% for President Trump. Since home rule began in 1967, D.C. has never had a Republican mayor. The D.C. Council voted unanimously to defund the police by $15 million in June. Now roving mobs block traffic and launch firecrackers at people’s homes in the middle of the night.

In Minneapolis, 63% voted for Clinton. Their last Republican mayor was Dick Erdall, who in 1973 served for a single day. The City Council voted unanimously to dismantle the police in June. “Build back better”? Months later, amid the debris of his business destroyed in the riots, immigrants like Ibrahim Demaag are sent the bill from his left-wing government.

Five cities run by Democrats who were elected by Democrats. Trump supporters account for just 15% of their residents, on average. Not exactly “Donald Trump’s America.” For months, Democrats and the media called what’s happening there “peaceful.” Yet now they say you cannot be safe in … cities totally controlled by Democrats who have enacted the Biden-Harris agenda. Only Biden and Harris can stop the violence – after they literally helped bail out those perpetrating it in Minneapolis, including sex offenders and criminals who shot at police. What changed? The left-wing mob came to Kenosha, a swing county in Wisconsin. Suddenly, the chaos went from being condoned by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to condemned as President Trump’s fault. It’s illogical, but that’s never stopped Democrats before.

Just days ago Ted Wheeler, the Democrat mayor of Portland, bragged about rejecting President Trump’s help to restore order. It could have prevented another night of senseless violence and a man’s death. Rather than take responsibility, Democrats try to shift blame to the president, who has consistently condemned rioting and protected federal property. He signed the Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order to increase transparency and training for law enforcement. Democrats, led by Kamala Harris, blocked legislative police reform, to appease radical activists. Interested in solutions, President Trump launched Operation Legend to fight violent crime, which has quickly led to over 1,500 arrests, including the suspected killer of Kansas City 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.

President Trump continues to offer help, urging governors to activate the National Guard, which can quickly restore order, as seen in Kenosha and Minneapolis once Democrats finally made the call.

Rather than accept this help in Portland, Democrats stoked division. Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn compared law enforcement to Nazi “stormtroopers” and the “gestapo.” Democrats dismissed the riots as “some protesters at some building.” Biden did not call the tactics of antifa, who throw feces and try to blind cops with lasers, “egregious.” He reserved that term for federal agents.

The results are as predictable as Democrats falsely blaming President Trump. Left-wing politicians are enacting left-wing policies, but it’s not appeasing the left-wing mob. The more police are told to pull back, the more lawlessness ensues. The fewer rioters prosecuted, the more emboldened they become. The more Democrats control, the less responsibility they take.

Democrats now say the only way to stop left-wing mobs in cities run by far-left Democrats is to elect more far-left Democrats. Biden’s prescription is the same as Democrats’ failed policies at local levels: resist using the National Guard, defund the police, increase tensions by smearing all Americans as “racist,” let a mob run under cover of “peaceful” protest, excusing criminality because they just can’t help but be “incited.”

At our convention, Republicans made our case to the entire country, including Americans living in Democrat cities, that there is another better way. When we left, we were accosted by screaming leftist lunatics. That’s Joe Biden’s America. And one a free and civil society must reject.