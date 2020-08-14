Kamala Harris Cannot Be Trusted With Power

Buyer beware. That's the message that needs to be sent to voters now that Joe Biden has tapped Kamala Harris, an ultra-far-left progressive, to be his running mate. Harris' record and actions illustrate she cannot be trusted with power. And, given Biden's advanced age and cognitive decline, it's no secret the former California prosecutor will be running the country if elected, not bumbling Biden.

If the thought of that very real scenario doesn't send a chill up your spine, it should.

Just take a look at the abysmal way she treated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Senate confirmation hearings. Faced with unfounded allegations of sexual misconduct from decades ago, Harris, like her Democratic colleagues, didn't afford Kavanaugh the presumption of innocence. On the contrary, she automatically believed his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before the hearing or an investigation. Harris decided from the outset -- based on unsubstantiated hearsay -- that Kavanaugh was guilty.

No due process required.

In an interview prior to the circus hearings, Harris told CBS: "I believe her... anybody who comes forward at this point to be prepared to testify in the United States Senate against someone who's being nominated to one of the most powerful positions in the United States government, that takes an extraordinary amount of courage."

Facts, apparently, don't matter to the former attorney general, nor does witness testimony or the findings of a subsequent FBI report, all of which debunked the allegations. Only an accuser's "courage" to come forward matters. Yet, with Biden, she gleefully jumped at the opportunity to join his presidential ticket although multiple women have come forward over the years accusing Biden of unwanted touching, kissing and, in the case of Tara Reade, a former staffer, of rape.

Wait a minute! If all women are to be believed when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations -- according to Democrats -- why didn't Harris reject Biden's invitation to be his running mate? The double standards speak volumes -- especially since Harris said last April she believes Biden's accusers. "I believe them and I respect them for being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it," she said at an event in Nevada.

If that's the case, then how can she hitch her train to an alleged criminal? As you can see, Harris has no moral or ethical compass. She's in this race for personal gain -- nothing more, nothing less.

Then there's Jussie Smollett, the disgraced actor who fabricated a hate crime in January 2019. When Smollett claimed he was the victim of a homophobic and racist incident in Chicago, instead of waiting for the facts to come in or a police investigation to ensue, Harris, once again, leapt to conclusions. She immediately sided with Smollett, stoking racial divisions.

On Jan. 29, 2019, she tweeted, "@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I'm praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of the color of their skin. We must confront his hate."

The actor was subsequently indicted on 16 counts by a grand jury for lying to Chicago police and filing a false police report.

America, is this who you want to be the most powerful person in our country if Biden is elected? Someone who lets arbitrary "feelings" and political alliances -- not facts or evidence -- drive her decision-making?

Then there's Harris' aggressive prosecution of thousands of minorities for low-level drug offenses, something Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, deftly pointed out during a Democratic primary debate. "Senator Harris said she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and she'll be a prosecutor president," Gabbard said. "But I'm deeply concerned about this record. She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations, and then laughed about it when she was asked if she'd ever smoked marijuana."

During a radio interview with "The Breakfast Club" last year, Harris was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. "I have. And I inhaled -- I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But yes," she admitted. Yet, Harris has no problem locking up others for it.

If that type of hideous hypocrisy isn't disqualifying, what is?

Bottom line: Kamala Harris cannot be trusted with power. She'll abuse it to advance her agenda at others' expense.

