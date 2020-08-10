Kass and Soros; Filibuster Perils, Pandemic Energy Policy

Good morning. It’s Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. What a weekend. Looting and rioting spread across Chicago after police exchanged fire with a gunman and rumors spread rapidly. In Portland on Saturday and Sunday, a mob tried to torch the police union headquarters. In Washington, D.C., a Sunday night block party ended after midnight when gunfire erupted from multiple shooters, killing one young man and wounding 20 others. Eleven of those shot were women, authorities said, among them a rookie D.C. police officer who is fighting for her life in the hospital this morning.

I’m not sure what to compare this moment to in American history, although it was pleasantly incongruous -- if perhaps only fleeting -- to hear that Friday’s July jobs report showed a huge gain in U.S. employment. It’s a big country, I guess, and no single narrative fits everything that is happening in this deeply unsettling year.

So this morning, I’m just going to point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page and highlight original material from our own reporters and contributors. I’ll plan to have a history homily ready on Tuesday. In the meantime, here is our recent original material:

