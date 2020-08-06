Facing Mount Rushmore

Statues of great men that the Left regards as blameworthy and shameworthy continue to be purged from the public square. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez’s recent tweet targeting the U.S. Capitol’s statute of Father Damien of Molokai — the immigrant priest who gave his life caring for a leper colony of native Hawaiians— suggests that no granite or bronze form is safe.

In this purge, President Trump sees an opportunity, and he launched something of a counter assault in his Mount Rushmore speech. The speech was in most respects a typical Fourth of July address. It extolled independence and the “immortal words” of the Declaration, and paid tribute to the life and legacy of the four presidents looking down on him.

Then Trump vowed to protect Mount Rushmore against defacement—a new element in our patriotic oratory. It would not be easy to pull down this great granite edifice, unlike the statues of Washington and Jefferson toppled in Seattle and around the country lately. But it’s all too easy to defile the ideas that gave rise to this vast and soaring monument, and to this vast and beneficent country. The speech’s most striking passages responded indignantly to that threat.

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children,” he declared. “In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished.”

The media called the speech dark, divisive, almost fascist (it’s “the closest he’s come to fascism,” declared Foreign Policy, rather guardedly). In fact, the address honored Martin Luther King, Jr., and the civil rights movement repeatedly. “We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed,” Trump said.

The speech ended on a high note, with his announcement of an executive order to establish a new monument, the National Garden of American Heroes, “a vast outdoor park” featuring statues of “the greatest Americans,” including King, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, John Adams, Amelia Earhart, Orville and Wilbur Wright, and many others from America’s remarkable history. Not a fascist among them.

Trump is a builder, and his executive order made the case for the National Garden beautifully. “These statues are silent teachers,” he explained, calling forth gratitude for the accomplishments and sacrifices of our exceptional fellow citizens who, despite their flaws, placed their virtues, their talents, and their lives in the service of our Nation…. In preserving them, we show reverence for our past, we dignify our present, and we inspire those who are to come…. These statues are not ours alone…they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn.

To whom will Black Lives Matter (the organization, not the slogan) and the liberal Democrats now marching in its train be erecting statues? Certainly not to Martin Luther King, who insisted on nonviolence and a colorblind Constitution, causes no longer in favor. Nor to Barack Obama—whom the BLM true believers dismiss as an Uncle Tom. ​

Nor will any honor be due to the other leaders I proposed for the liberal Mount Rushmore not so long ago. Forget LBJ. Wilson is already expunged from Princeton University. They will come soon enough for FDR, who interned Japanese-Americans. Purges like this one don’t stop until all the statues are smashed.

They could learn from Trump: it’s the statues you put up, not the ones you pull down, that define a great nation.

A version of this essay appears as the Editor’s Note in the forthcoming issue of the Claremont Review of Books.