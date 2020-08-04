Insanity Unleashed -- and Empowered -- in the Trump Era

If there’s a popular saying that epitomizes the Donald Trump era, it’s this: “You just can’t make this [stuff] up!”

In the past week alone, the president of the United States has tweeted his support for “America’s Front-line Doctors” and their proclaimed resistance to any mandatory measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus. At a highly publicized, although sparsely attended, “White Coat Summit,” the group spotlighted one of its members, Texas pediatrician Stella Immanuel (a licensed MD, who is also is pastor with the Houston-based Fire Power Ministries).

Dr. Immanuel was highlighted by Mr. Trump because she shares his views about the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as being helpful in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. But beyond that contentious issue are other, more troubling, pronouncements made by Dr. Immanuel, opinions that would cause a yellow caution light to flash in any normal American presidency, which Donald Trump’s is anything but.

In fact, in any White House I can recall, Dr. Immanuel and her opinions would be kept at a safe distance -- like 10,000 miles away, for starters. Among the doctor’s beliefs: gynecological ailments such as cysts and endometriosis stem from women “having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.” She is also convinced that DNA from aliens is used in current medical practices, and that our government is run by “reptilians” -- not the “snakes” that the rest of us refer to metaphorically at times, but rather actual reptiles who are the offspring of mysterious creatures cross-breeding with humans.

Strange, yes, but actually not that much weirder than Trump’s own notion that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy – and, thus, exercise is bad for you. Or his boast that, at 74 years of age, he can outperform people half his age on three or four hours’ sleep a night; that the U.S. has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world; that he has a 95% approval rating; that he has kept “more promises than I have made” (think about that for a second); and, perhaps my personal favorite: that “nobody” knew Abraham Lincoln was a Republican before Trump mentioned it recently.

As I said, you can’t make this stuff up. How does something like it happen in 21st century America? The answer is anything but comforting. It boils down to this: We brought it on ourselves.

Among other things, we’ve disinvested in education -- kindergarten through graduate school. And what is being spent is not tied adequately to measurable outcomes. Neither is it meant to make our country either more civilized or more competitive in a global marketplace. Should one doubt this point, consider these realities:

A study conducted by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute of Literacy determined that fully 35% of adult Americans -- that translates to 80 million people -- can’t read at all, or if they do, it is at or below fifth-grade level.

According to another study published by the Department of Education, nearly one-fifth (fully 19%) of today’s high school graduates possess a literacy level described as below basic.

In terms of something called “functional literacy,” or the ability to basically get through everyday life, we also know 14% of the adult population is at the "below basic" level for prose literacy; 12% are at "below basic" for document literacy; and 22% are at that bottom rung when it comes to quantitative literacy. The depressing upshot is that a mere 13% -- only 32 million of 240 million American adults (146 million of whom are registered to vote) — are fully proficient in all three areas.

What does that have to do with Donald Trump or, for that matter, Stella Immanuel? A lot, as it turns out.

I’m not saying that the 63 million people who voted for Trump in 2016 are necessarily dumber than those who voted for Hillary Clinton. That’s an unfair stereotype. But it was candidate Trump himself who said, “I love the poorly educated,” and then included himself in that group in the next sentence. And it’s Donald Trump, not me, who boasts about never reading books.

The sad truth is that our populace is undereducated. It neither knows enough nor understands enough to doubt obvious absurdities -- some of which are quite dangerous, such as the claim that wearing a mask is a violation of Americans’ constitutional rights.

Over the past several decades, we have compounded our difficulties by confusing celebrity with leadership, by allowing blind partisanship to overwhelm reason, and by allowing what I call “worldwide web wisdom” to replace actual knowledge. All three of those traits were present in Trump’s oddball assertions about Abe Lincoln. The trouble is, there is just enough of a basis for Trump to think he can get away with such nonsense. For example, in a YouGov poll, by a breakdown of 53% to 47%, Republicans have ranked Trump ahead of Lincoln as America’s greatest president!

The result is a toxic brew that destroys our ability to govern ourselves in a civil, constructive, and productive way. Donald Trump feeds off this. He revels in it. He may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he’s crafty and wily enough to put our national dysfunction in service of his own ambitions, greed, and excessive psychological needs.

Anyone who has ever worked with or for an elected official -- city council member, county commissioner, state legislator, or member of Congress -- knows all about “constituent casework.” It might involve getting a stop sign installed at a dangerous intersection, or chasing down a missing Social Security disability claim, or helping someone get a visa. That sort of thing. In 99.9% of such cases, the complaints are legitimate, and they are damned important to the affected constituent (aka “voter”).

But we also know about the cranks and the nutcases.

There was one constituent who would, with some regularity, show up in a California congressional district office complaining that the CIA was leaving messages in his brain through the metal fillings in his teeth. Scary stuff. After several visits and conversations about this intrusion, conversations that were taking more and more of the time the casework staff could have been spending on real problems, the chief of staff instructed his colleagues to refer the man to him the next time he showed up.

And, no surprise, one day the troubled fellow did arrive, and the referral was made. The senior staffer listened for a while, let the guy describe his problem in detail and then said, “You know, that’s really interesting. I used to have the same problem. But I fixed it.”

At this point the constituent was all ears. “How so?” he asked.

“Well,” said the chief of staff, “I took the aluminum foil of a gum wrapper and folded it into a tiny square and put it in the heel of my shoe, between my sock and the leather liner of the shoe. And it blocked the signals. I haven’t had a problem since.”

The constituent smiled, said “Thank you. I’ll try that.” And left the meeting satisfied.

He never came back. It must have worked.

Little did we know that he could have gone on to be a physician-pastor featured in a Washington, D.C., press conference, or perhaps even president of the United States.