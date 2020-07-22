Next COVID Relief Package Stirs Division -- Within the GOP

Coronavirus restrictions notwithstanding, things are busy -- at least, in one part of the country. With millions of Americans at home rather than at work, Washington is buzzing as Congress returned from recess to debate another coronavirus relief bill.

The left-right consensus is that the economy needs a boost to get rolling again, but the fraught question is how. Two intertwined issues are being argued behind closed doors, discussed over lunches and bandied about everywhere from Capitol Hill to the White House:

First, will there be a payroll tax cut? Second, will federal unemployment benefits, $600 per week on top of state payments, continue past the end of the month?

Asked on Sunday by Chris Wallace of Fox News if he would veto any stimulus bill that didn’t suspend the 7.65% tax paid by employers and employees for Social Security and Medicare, President Trump said he would “consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll-tax cut.” And during a Monday Oval Office meeting, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added that unemployment insurance would be adjusted to ensure that “we don’t pay people more money to stay home than go to work.”

Behind the scenes, Stephen Moore, Art Laffer and Steve Forbes, alumni of the Reagan administration and close allies of the Trump White House, are lobbying to slash unemployment insurance and create a payroll tax holiday. The three of them, Moore told RCP, have had “a big impact on getting people to understand how this could be a real pro-growth initiative.”

But the window is closing. Moore, a member of President Trump’s economic task force, acknowledged as much, saying that “it’s now or never.” The benefits, by his analysis, would be significant: “We estimate that if you were to do this payroll tax now through the end of the year, we could create 2.5 to 3 million additional jobs. That's a lot — that's like 400,000 more jobs a month.”

Those projections have captured the imagination of the president. He has pushed for a payroll tax cut since at least 2017, and confidants such as Newt Gingrich regularly advise Trump and his campaign to get it done. The former speaker of the House told RCP that a debate on the policy “would be a very good fight for Republicans to have” and, if combined with a complete deduction for business expenses, a payroll tax cut would “guarantee a skyrocketing economy in September and October.” The significance of such a boost ahead of the election is surely not lost on a president who trails Joe Biden in polls nationally and in key battleground states.

Not everyone is as convinced, not even everyone in the president’s own party. This includes Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who told reporters Monday that the idea was “problematic because, obviously, the trust funds for Social Security and Medicare are already on their way to insolvency.” Another problem, he added, is that eventually “we’d raise them again, we’d raise taxes.”

The senior Republicans in both chambers of Congress appear to be believers. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that such a cut “will stay in” their proposed legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also seemed to voice his support, though he added that “there are some differences of opinion on the question of the payroll tax cut.”

Sensing dissension in the opposing ranks, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised the other side of the aisle. “We don’t need any lectures from Republicans who are struggling among themselves to agree on a partisan package with their own White House,” Drew Hammill told CNBC.

Asked in May by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer if a payroll tax cut, which Trump said at the time was a non-negotiable requirement for any further relief bill, was okay, Pelosi said unequivocally, “No, it is not.”

The other issue, the extension of unemployment insurance, is just as fraught. Despite a national jobless rate of 11.1%, according to the Department of Labor more than 5.4 million job openings sit vacant. Anecdotes abound of employers eager to staff back up but unable to find new or retain old employees. The argument here is that the enhanced unemployment benefits are so generous that some of the unemployed are making more money staying home than they would be rejoining the workforce.

One prominent conservative who regularly bends the ear of Mnuchin told RCP that there has been a lot of talk about a payroll tax cut but “not as much” about unemployment insurance. “People kind of view it as ‘Hey, you know, some people make a couple extra bucks ... who cares?’” the source explained. “Well, business owners care because they can’t bring their employees back.”

But Mnuchin seems to have taken notice. He said last week that unemployment insurance benefits would be reduced, telling CNBC that “you can assume that it will be no more than 100%, so yes, we want to [incentivize] people to go back to work.”

Moore goes a step further. “It’s not good enough to say, ‘We're not going to pay them more,’” he told RCP. “We need to pay them less. In other words, you have to get less for not working than more. For example, Mnuchin was saying, ‘Well, we need to go to 100%, up to 100% of what you earned.’ And what I'd like to see is that lowered. Ultimately, I'd like to go back to the old system, and just give people, you know, 50 or 60%.” After all, Moore added, unemployment insurance “is meant to be a short-term safety net.”

Debates and disagreements are common over legislation, especially so when the price tag is likely to run over $1 trillion. But this time the disagreements are internal -- between the Treasury secretary and members of the president’s economic team, which mirrors confusion within the Republican congressional caucus.

At a GOP luncheon Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz was incensed. “What the hell are we doing?” he reportedly asked his colleagues. He told CNN later in the day of the increased spending, “I’m not only a no, I’m a hell no.” The current debate, Cruz said, showed how busy the city was while at least a tenth of the country remained unemployed: “This is the swamp in a feeding frenzy.”