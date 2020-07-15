Trump Campaign Plays Down 'Bug' in Volunteer App

President Trump often tweets, sometimes in all-caps, about the “silent majority,” the vast army of his supporters who he says have not lost faith and will confound pollsters again this November by delivering a surprise reelection victory.

Early this week, the Trump team pointed to more evidence of that support, saying the campaign is on pace to eclipse the 2.2 million volunteer total that helped reelect President Obama in 2012. Campaign officials tell RealClearPolitics that as of several days ago, there are 1.4 million volunteers who have already assisted in the president’s reelection efforts by making phone calls or knocking on doors. The campaign expects those numbers to continue climbing in the months leading up to Election Day.

Coupled with the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign’s 1,500 field staffers, the volunteers will focus on turning out the vote in 20 key states as part of the largest field operation the GOP has ever amassed. RNC and Trump campaign officials argue that this unprecedented ground game will help defy the national polls, and those in key battlegrounds, showing the president trailing Joe Biden.

Already, the 1.4 million total is nearly twice as many as the 750,000 supporters the 2016 campaign enlisted. However, some 2020 campaign insiders are questioning the volunteer numbers and fault the official smartphone app, which they say has been failing to consistently communicate with those who sign up to help out with the reelection effort.

“People sign up to volunteer to do phone-banking or knock on doors and they don’t hear back – for weeks, sometimes never,” a source close to the campaign told RCP.

RealClearPolitics discussed the alleged app problem with several Trump supporters who signed up to volunteer through the app but report never receiving a follow-up – either through a confirmation email or other type of communication from the campaign. Enrolling volunteers is just one of the app’s many functions. When working correctly, the app first offers those who agree to help “fight against socialist Democrats” opportunities to earn “rewards” – such as “expedited entry and special event access, even a picture with President Trump!” Subsequent pages provide a way for supporters to register for rallies and events and a way to “check in” to events two days before they begin. Supporters can also earn points to “upgrade your experience” with “exclusive rewards” by sharing the app with friends and family.

The impact of the app’s problems aren’t anywhere near those experienced during the Iowa caucuses, when a newly released Democratic smartphone vote-tallying app led to days-long delays in determining a winner. Still, its GOP critics expressed concerns that the problems they’ve experienced could suppress much-needed volunteer recruitment, which they too believe could give Trump the edge in key battlegrounds.

The complaints expressed are the latest in a persistent chorus of concerns about the reliability of the campaign’s digital operation, largely created and run by Campaign Manager Brad Parscale. After the disappointing Tulsa rally turnout last month, several top Trump allies privately expressed frustration with Parscale, who served as the 2016 campaign’s digital director. The campaign has publicly defended Parscale while reshuffling some of its staff and bringing back others from the 2016 team, including Jason Miller, who is now serving as a top strategist.

On Tuesday, the campaign defended the smartphone app as a highly effective tool.

“We have high confidence that this is ground-breaking app,” Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told RCP. “It provides more features than any other political campaign app than before. It’s engaging more people in the political process, and we would put it up against Joe Biden’s app seven days a week and twice on Sundays.”

After RCP inquiries about the app’s efficacy, campaign officials discovered a glitch – that it does not communicate with supporters who have previously unsubscribed to other Trump campaign and fundraising email solicitations, even if they have never tried to sign up using the smartphone app before.

“That bug has been fixed,” the campaign official said.

“We’re constantly evaluating and updating [our technology],” added another official. “It’s not a perfect system. Our job is to perfect it between now and Election Day.”

More broadly, three Trump campaign officials who spoke to RCP on condition of anonymity said the application is just one way the RNC and Trump team enlist volunteers – and that the lion’s share have been recruited through different means.

“We have the RNC website, the Donald Trump website, volunteer lists from previous cycles, volunteer prospect emails,” one official said.

Another source of confusion about the app’s effectiveness could stem from the location of those signing up for it, the officials explained. If supporters offering to volunteer through the app live in a key battleground state, a Trump team leader would likely contact them directly by phone. The personal information of those living outside targeted states would be forwarded to their state’s Republican Party “to use as they see fit,” one official said. However, in either case, the application is supposed to send a confirmation email acknowledging that a new supporter has signed up.

Because of COVID-19 lockdowns, Trump volunteers have relied mainly on phone calls to begin energizing other supporters this year, although they have increased door-to-door interactions as some states have lifted lockdowns. The campaign says its volunteers made 49 million phone calls to likely Trump voters from March 14 to June 11.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has touted the party’s sophisticated trove of voter data, including scores given to voters regarding how likely they are to vote for the president. She says the granular voter detail greatly assists Republicans’ targeting of swing voters as well as low-propensity voters who could back Trump if personally encouraged to get to the polls or mail in their ballots.

The RNC has also stressed that it has more than double the number of field staff as Biden, whose campaign has said it aimed to have 600 field organizers on the ground by the end of June.

The Biden camp and the Democratic National Committee have not disclosed their total numbers of volunteers. David Bergstein, the DNC’s director of battleground state communications, told RCP the Trump team’s claims of a superior ground-game operation so far hasn’t stopped it from getting outflanked by other critical metrics, such as voter registration and participation in recent special elections and primary contests.

Bergstein pointed to the upset Democratic win in Wisconsin’s closely watched Supreme Court election in late April during the height of the pandemic. The solid Democratic victory, by 120,000 votes, benefited from high voter turnout and a staggering number of absentee votes, nearly 1.1 million. The surging Democratic turnout this year began in early March when states such as Colorado, Arizona, Florida, and Michigan all bested 2016 primary voting totals, with the trend continuing with the New Mexico and Georgia primaries in early June.

“The ineffectiveness of the Trump and RNC campaign field program is demonstrated by their losing metrics,” Bergstein told RCP. “Democrats are crushing the GOP in voter registration and dramatically outpacing them in voter participation and turnout in special elections and primary contests.”

The problem for Republicans, he said, is that “Democrats are incredibly energized to vote against Trump’s agenda, and traditionally conservative voters, particularly in suburban areas, are being repelled away from the Republican Party by Trump’s behavior and his ineffective response to big issues like the coronavirus.”

In Florida at the end of April, there were roughly 5.13 million registered Democrats compared to 4.85 million registered Republicans. Democrats also lead Republicans in voter registration in Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Iowa, Bergstein noted.