The Difference Nancy Reagan Made

Nancy Reagan would have been 99 years old today, a birthday she was delighted to share with her dear friend Merv Griffin and George W. Bush. (Sylvester Stallone and the Dalai Lama, among others, were also born on that date, but that never seemed to thrill her as much as Merv and Dubya.)

Because it fell so close to the Fourth of July, which usually meant a presidential event somewhere in the country, a special effort was always made to be certain there was a decidedly separate birthday party. No combining the two occasions. It was especially important to President Reagan that Nancy’s birthday was robustly celebrated. He would have consoled her that today is merely the 60th anniversary of her 39th birthday!

In remembering Nancy Reagan, there is a natural temptation to compare her to the current first lady. But doing that is not fair to either. They are different women, in different circumstances. Rather, it might be nice to take a pause from the daily political vitriol, and think back about Nancy Reagan’s legacy, and what she contributed to the country during her years in the White House. Like all first ladies, Nancy Reagan walked into the position without a “job description.” Other than being the official hostess, they are left to their own devices to decide what their role should be.

Beyond wanting to create a warm, comfortable home for her husband, Nancy Reagan understood and wanted to use the unique power of the White House to do good for the country, which is the uniting thread about her tenure. Here are the three most defining examples:

First, Nancy used the White House to spotlight the best of American culture, especially music. She viewed the East Room and South Lawn of the White House as a stage like no other – one which should show the range of American talent. Whether it was for a State Dinner, a governors’ banquet, a congressional barbecue, or as part of the “In Performance at the White House” series, she made sure that the stage was graced with our country’s most talented performers, including the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ella Fitzgerald, Itzhak Perlman, Merle Haggard, Frank Sinatra, Pearl Bailey, The Beach Boys, Leontyne Price, YoYo Ma, and Van Cliburn among many other marquee names. She and her husband could often be seen tapping along. It always amused staffers to observe how much better her sense of rhythm was than his.

Second, she used her position to call attention to what was then a leading threat to public health: drug abuse by young people. Against the advice of her image-conscious advisers who urged a more “upbeat” cause, Mrs. Reagan traveled the country – indeed, the world – speaking out about the growing scourge. Some have short-handed what she did to creating the “Just Say No” campaign, which was never her intent. As she explained many times, that phrase came as a result of an answer she gave to a young person who asked her what to do when peers urged her to use drugs. But somehow, the phrase stuck and became part of the lexicon. Nancy Reagan knew that youth drug abuse was a complex problem that could not be solved by such a simple answer, and she was bothered by those who accused her of being glib or dismissive. She knew from the painful experiences of many of her friends, as well as what she learned when she met with young people around the country, that drug addiction was no joke and that drugs killed. She was determined to help stem the tide and she did.

Finally, Nancy Reagan ushered in a new era of candor about the health of a president and first lady. Here, she was following a path blazed by Betty Ford and Rosalynn Carter, and she followed it faithfully. Doing so may not have been her first instinct, but after initially balking at revealing the extend of her husband’s wounds after he was shot, Nancy embraced full disclosure because she knew that doing so would bring attention to medical problems and save lives. She and her husband had more than their fair share to disclose: she underwent a mastectomy and was treated for skin cancer. President Reagan was treated for both colon and skin cancer. A doctor’s daughter and sister, it pleased Nancy Reagan to no end when she read that as a result of her and her husband’s disclosures, record numbers of people were being tested, treated, and saved. The ultimate example of her dedication to using her and her husband’s uniquely visible positions to shine a light on difficult medical issues was her role in urging him to disclose his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s not unreasonable to call what Nancy Reagan accomplished triumphs. Fittingly, the title of the highly anticipated biography of Mrs. Reagan being written by Washington Post political writer and columnist Karen Tumulty, scheduled for publication (Simon & Schuster) early next year, is “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan.”

There is reason to believe that Nancy Reagan knew it. In an unusually introspective speech to the Associated Press publishers’ luncheon in May 1987, Mrs. Reagan talked about her time in the White House, the trials and tribulations, the highs and lows, and then said: “A first lady genuinely has the power to make a difference.”

By using the White House to draw attention to the greatness of American culture, tirelessly speaking out about the perils of youth drug abuse, and giving up her privacy on the most personal medical issues so that others could take steps to save their own lives, Nancy Reagan made a difference. She was a first lady to be celebrated. Today and every day.