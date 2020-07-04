The Greatness of America

As the son of immigrants, I want to give thanks to God for the United States of America, for our Founders, and for the true patriots and peacemakers who fight hard to make our country stronger every day. On this Fourth of July, I am filled with great pride and an undying gratitude for a country that was born out of violent times -- a testament to the idea that a free and united people can beat back tyranny.

The “land of the free and the home of the brave” is a country unlike any other, which is why millions upon millions of immigrants have fought to reach to her shores -- and are still doing so today. It is why America holds a special place in the hearts and minds of people yearning for freedom and opportunity. Even with all of her flaws, the United States offers hope and gives everyone the chance to achieve their dreams.

That is why I choose to call the U.S. my one and true home.

And that is why, because I love America, I invite all Americans who cherish freedom and opportunity to take a stand against the violent protesters, history revisionists, anarchists, and sowers of hate who want to undo 244 years of progress in one fell swoop with petulant, warlike tactics.

Let me be perfectly clear -- our country allows for peaceful protests and gatherings. Our Constitution guarantees its citizens, even those with extreme viewpoints, to express themselves without political reprisal or fearing for their lives. However, that is not what we are talking about here. What we are talking about is civil unrest that has given way to heinous acts, violence, and looting. The aim of violent protesters is to sow discord in our land, and they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.

People who act in this barbaric fashion stand diametrically opposed to what our country represents and what American heroes such as Martin Luther King, Jr. struggled to advance. The violent protesters do not love America the way peace-loving Americans do. If they did, they would not look for ways to destroy our country but to make her better.

Am I saying that things are perfect here? No; clearly, we need reforms, and we need to take a close look at ourselves and how we may knowingly or unknowingly perpetuate erroneous beliefs that represent a threat to unity. Am I saying that racism and discrimination are not real? No, of course not. I have experienced and witnessed racism and discrimination not just here but also in Mexico and other parts of the world.

But before we put our country on trial, let us consider this: what is working now, how much progress our country has achieved, and how far minorities have come along in recent years. Do not be fooled by those who spew hatred and lies to advance an agenda that is decidedly anti-American. The big lie is that our nation is no longer exceptional. Supposedly, our citizens can no longer achieve the America Dream unless they get behind socialist candidates and politicians who redistribute resources according to their own interests and their big government agenda. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Think of the contributions our country has made to the world in less than 250 years. We have done more in a shorter period of time than countries with far longer histories and far larger populations. Going from an agricultural-based economy to one where industry has helped achieve major breakthroughs is nothing short of amazing and inspirational. American know-how, innovation, drive, grit, determination, and the idea that nothing is impossible for anyone, no matter their social status, background, or race is what makes us a different breed.

The key ingredient in our secret sauce is having a government that respects the roles that both the individual and the private sector can play in creating a strong economy. Prior to COVID-19, key groups within our population benefited from the Trump administration’s moves to lower taxes, cut regulation, increase jobs, rein in China, renegotiate bad trade deals, and help launch businesses.

During that time, Latinos and African Americans achieved record employment. Latinos started businesses in record numbers and were on an upward trajectory. That is a fact. We need to fully reopen the economy and look for ways to find the path we were on prior to the foreign virus.

At this critical juncture, we need to get beyond violent and hateful acts of disobedience. We need to look for ways to heal our nation, both socially and economically. We must commit to building something better, because there are people, families, and entire communities who are depending on us to succeed. Poverty and lack of opportunity knows no race; it does not discriminate.

We will not let the violent protesters shame us into thinking that our past transgressions define who we are as Americans today. Instead, when we look back on this time in our history, we will see that we came out better, stronger, more united, and more prosperous than ever. That is what Americans do. When we fall, we get back up with the determination to build something even better.

This Fourth of July, let us reject the politics of terror and fear that radical, violent protesters have adopted to wage war against the freedoms and liberties we cherish. Our message must be clear: Your hate is not welcome here. I believe in the United States of America, so I am standing up for her. If you love her as much as I do, I hope you will, too. God bless the U.S.A.!