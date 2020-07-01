Parler vs. Twitter; 'Gotcha' Gone Bad; In T.R.'s Shadow

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 1, 2020. On this date in 1898, Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt led the “Rough Riders,” a mounted amalgamation of Western cowboys and Eastern bluebloods, to victory over Spanish defenders at San Juan Hill. The charge was a decisive victory on the battlefield in the Spanish American War as well as a pivotal event in the swashbuckling career of the man who would become the 26th president of the United States.

Roosevelt’s horsemanship is in the news this week as a statue of T.R. on horseback in front of New York’s American Museum of Natural History is being decommissioned because it no longer passes muster in our hyper-enlightened times. The black man and Native American flanking Roosevelt’s horse don’t stand tall enough for modern sensibilities -- the once-staid Smithsonian magazine shrieked that it is a “racist statue.” So adios, Colonel. Then again, T.R. was a controversial fellow in his own lifetime, as we’ll recall in a moment. First I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Is Parler a Freer Alternative to Twitter? Well, for Now. Kalev Leetaru assesses the future of the social media app that’s attracting conservatives disgruntled with unevenly applied censorship policies elsewhere.

Media Ignores Facts to Claim a Trump Gotcha. John Lott calls out the Washington Post for falsely claiming the president was wrong when he said U.S. cities with the most crime are run by Democrats.

Why Removing the Whipping Post Matters. A relic from the days of brutally applied corporal punishment for even minor crimes prompts this essay by Greg Wilson.

Don’t Let Washington Regulate Rooftop Electricity. In RealClearEnergy, Josiah Neeley argues against allowing federal jurisdiction over net metering and imposing a one-size-fits-all regulatory system.

Amid Demand for Digital Skills, Don’t Neglect Soft Ones. In RealClearPolicy, Brent Orrell and Matthew Leger write that qualities such as interpersonal communication and collaboration are getting short shrift in the workplace as COVID-19 reorders priorities.

Losing Germany. In RealClearWorld, Edward Goldberg warns that the U.S. is pushing away a longtime vital ally.

Generals Are People Too. In RealClearDefense, Sam Canter responds to criticism that military leaders’ outspokenness on political matters erodes trust in the nation’s one true apolitical and professional organization.

Religious Freedom Efforts Can Backfire. In RealClearReligion, Brenda Shaffer and Svante Cornell spotlight a downside of Trump administration policies in Muslim-majority countries: the inadvertent promotion of Islamic extremism.

* * *

Teddy Roosevelt was, in the memorable description of his daughter Alice, someone who “never attended a wedding without wishing he was the bride or a funeral without wishing he was the corpse.” Alice was a diva herself, so she knew what she was talking about. But on the battlefield, T.R. was the real McCoy. “Roosevelt,” wrote military historian Frank Schubert, “was the unquestioned star of San Juan and by extension of the entire Cuban campaign.”

Was the acclamation deserved? Apparently. Schubert sifted through competing claims of glory in the Spanish-American War. As he noted, Roosevelt and his Rough Riders were widely celebrated, and rightly so. They led the U.S. Army to a smashing victory, helping the Americans conquer Kettle Hill and San Juan Hill and occupying the town of El Caney -- all of the strategic highlands above Santiago, thereby assuring the Spanish would be driven from Cuba.

Roosevelt rode the publicity over this feat into the White House, and in 2001 was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Clinton. It’s not that this citation was undeserved, but Roosevelt had a lot of help, both in battle and with his subsequent public relations campaign.

When war broke out, he resigned his post as assistant secretary of the Navy to enlist, creating a built-in appetite among newspaper readers about his exploits. He left nothing to chance. Taking a page from George Custer, T.R. brought along a favorite newspaperman (Richard Harding Davis of the New York Herald) as a kind of personal publicist. Roosevelt also penned his own memoirs of the military campaign, an account so self-reverential that Mr. Dooley, the creation of humorist Finley Peter Dunne, quipped that the book should have been called “Alone in Cuba.”

Neither Roosevelt nor the Rough Riders were alone in Cuba, of course. In addition to the 1st Volunteer Cavalry Regiment -- the Rough Riders' official name -- the American military force included 25 other regiments, most of them comprised of professional soldiers. All told, 15,000 U.S. troops participated in the campaign, more than half of whom saw action at San Juan Hill.

Some 2,000 of those soldiers were black. Of the 200 Americans killed in action, about 30 came from the four black Army units. These were the famed Buffalo Soldiers. Although they had distinguished themselves in the Comanche wars, that action occurred out of the national limelight. In 1898, however, they were very much in the news, and their heroism and skill were celebrated in Northern newspapers and the black press everywhere in this country.

“In an age of increasing racism that was hardening into institutionalized segregation throughout the South and affecting the lives of black Americans everywhere, the Buffalo Soldiers were race heroes,” Schubert wrote. “Black newspapers and magazines tracked their movements and reported their activities. Poetry, dramas, and songs all celebrated their service and valor.”

Rayford Logan, a noted black historian, later wrote that a generation of African Americans hung prints on their walls of the famous charge up San Juan Hill -- but these pictures focused on black soldiers, not Teddy Roosevelt.

“They were,” Logan wrote, “our Ralph Bunche, Marian Anderson, Joe Louis and Jackie Robinson.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com