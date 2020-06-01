Where Is Rosa Parks When We Need Her Most?

One month ago, I was widely excoriated for suggesting that protesters attending rallies to oppose the loss of their jobs, businesses, and First Amendment freedoms due to government lockdowns should behave “like modern-day Rosa Parks.” How dare I compare "right-wing protesters" with one of America’s great civil rights icons. This was “racist,” screamed the thought police, and I was commanded to apologize.

I wrote my college thesis about civil disobedience and the rich American tradition of nonviolent protest as an effective way to redress government injustice, citing such heroes as Henry David Thoreau, Martin Luther King, Gandhi, and, yes, Rosa Parks. I was advising the organizers of the lockdown protests to make sure that they were engaged in peaceful and safe assembly (wearing masks and not bringing guns or wearing MAGA hats) if they wanted to effect change.

I have attended some of these rallies and watched many of them and, thankfully, that is what these protesters around the country have done: peacefully assemble.

Now, three weeks later, leftists have taken to the streets with bricks and Molotov cocktails to protest racial injustice. It might have been helpful if someone on the left had advised that they imitate Rosa Parks instead of burning down and looting immigrant businesses, spray-painting obscenities all over the churches and civic monuments, and endangering outnumbered police who are trying to protect these neighborhoods.

Alas, the protesters have been anything but modern-day Rosa Parks. Neither are their establishment enablers: A New York Times opinion contributor argued this weekend approvingly that violence like what we are seeing can lead to social change.

Liberals have been all-in on pandemic lockdowns that have caused 40 million Americans to lose their jobs (with minorities most adversely affected), hundreds of thousands of small business owners to lose their stores, while millions more have suffered from isolation, loneliness, depression, drug overdoses, and delayed health care. Now we can add unmitigated rage -- which was so predictable.

Consider also the hypocrisy of the media and the left-leaning intelligentsia. They seethed with contempt over the anti-lockdown protesters for ignoring stay-at-home orders and endangering the health of themselves and others. Now we see the cities under the severe lockdown orders by Democratic mayors and governors crowded with thousands of leftist protesters -- and social distancing is the furthest thing on their mind.

Has anyone heard even one Democratic Party elected official objecting that these protesters could be spreading coronavirus and endangering the health of themselves and their community?

And has anyone in the media observed that when you keep young people effectively imprisoned in their homes for eight weeks with nothing to do and no jobs to go to that you are creating a powder keg of anger and rage? There is an old saying that fits these times perfectly: Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

Arthur Laffer published a study years ago showing that rioting is highly associated with joblessness. Democratic mayors and governors have destroyed the jobs and livelihoods of their citizens and so it should be no surprise that inner cities were tinderboxes waiting for a match to be lit.

Here are five takeaways from the events of the last few days and weeks:

The left is allowed to riot and engage in violent protest, but the right is to be condemned for engaging in peaceful protest. Stay-at-home orders and social-distancing requirements must be adhered to by those on the right, but the righteous left gets a free pass. When the left protests, they ransack and burn their neighborhoods, spray-paint obscene graffiti, and leave a mess of litter and trash everywhere for someone else to clean up. When the right holds rallies, the participants clean up after themselves. Yet leftists says they are the environmentalists. Freedom protesters on the right carry the flag and celebrate America even as we air our grievances. How many American flags did you see during the riots this weekend? It is Democratic Party mayors and Democratic governors, with help from public employee unions that protect bad cops, who have allowed terrible policing practices to remain in effect. Republicans don't run Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Baltimore, St. Louis, or and Los Angeles. Maybe it is time for a change in leadership.

Finally, will someone please remind the left and the media that the great Rosa Parks did more to advance racial equality in America with one act of nonviolent civil disobedience than all the tens of thousands of violent protesters razing our cities combined?