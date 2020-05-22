2020 Election: No Comparison as to Who Is Tough on China

American elections always come down to a choice between competing candidates and policies. Campaigns ask if voters want lower taxes or higher taxes, more jobs or more welfare, and a strong defense or a weak defense. This November, voters will also choose between a president with a strong record of standing up against China – President Donald Trump — or a candidate with a history of being weak and feeble against China, Joe Biden.

In this area the correct choice is crystal clear.

President Trump has long fought for American jobs and against China. President Trump confronted China about its unfair trade practices and negotiated Phase One of a trade deal that enormously benefits American workers and farmers. He is fighting to bring back American manufacturing jobs, both prior to the pandemic and as we emerge. The president also correctly recognized the threat posed by COVID-19 and halted travel from China. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx praised him for strong, early leadership that they credited with saving lives.

In comparison, Joe Biden’s record on China is so weak he makes Neville Chamberlain look tough.

In 2000, Biden downplayed China posing a threat to the U.S. economy and manufacturing, ignorantly comparing China’s economy to that of the Netherlands.

Biden was a champion of China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, which contributed to the loss of 60,000 American factories.

Last year, Biden said China was “not competition for us.”

Joe Biden served as the top cheerleader for the horrible Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which labor unions correctly opposed because it would have further harmed U.S. manufacturing to the benefit of the Chinese.

Let us also remember that only days after returning from China on Air Force Two with his father, Hunter Biden received a $1.5 billion investment in a private equity firm from a Chinese bank controlled by its communist government.

And, who could forget that while President Trump was halting travel from China due to the virus, Joe Biden called it “xenophobic” and “racist.”

It’s no wonder that former Obama Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, a colleague of Biden in the White House, wrote that Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

As America emerges from the economic slowdown caused by the virus, it needs a president who not only knows how to build a strong economy, but one who also recognizes the threat posed by China and is willing to take action to protect American jobs. It is a critical matter of economics, public health, and national security. Under President Trump, America is fighting to bring pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturing back to the United States. President Trump understands that America cannot be beholden to any other foreign power for the supplies requisite for maintaining the health of our nation.

American elections always come down to a choice, and Americans have a knack for electing the right leader at the right time for our country. As we look ahead to Nov. 3, 2020, most Americans will be looking for a president to rebuild an economy that was temporarily interrupted by the virus. This election, voters will be asked whether they want someone who helped “lead” the slowest recovery since World War II, or the president who put our economy on a rocket ship once and knows how to do it again. As we also look to confront China for misleading the world about the virus, do we want the president who has a record of confronting them, or Joe Biden, whose record on China can best be described as one of epic weakness?

The answer is crystal clear – President Donald J. Trump.