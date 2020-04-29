Per Trump, Puritan Medical to Make up to 40M Swabs Monthly

President Trump was a little coy.

At an April 20 briefing by the coronavirus task force, the president announced that his administration was preparing to use the Defense Production Act to compel the production of 20 million test swabs per month. He did not specify which company would do the work.

Nine days later, RealClearPolitics has learned the White House plans to work with Puritan Medical Products to retrofit a facility in Maine and bring 48 new machines online to make the swabs. Total cost of the effort: $75.5 million.

“You’ll have so many swabs you won’t know what to do with them,” Trump had said at the briefing. And now senior administration officials tell RCP that Puritan will have the capacity to manufacture 40 million a month — double what the president promised.

“Under the president’s leadership, we are working to leverage public-private partnerships to significantly scale up testing across the country,” a senior administration official told RCP. “Today’s announcement is just one example of how we are helping ensure states have the supplies they need to scale up testing and reopen the economy.”

The long Q-tip-looking swabs are critical to the testing effort, and they come in two types: nasal and nasopharyngeal. The first is used to take samples from the nose; the second, from the nose and throat. Both are sorely needed.

The response to the virus has shifted from mitigation of the disease to a state-by-state re-opening effort. Governors and health officials have warned it could be a long way before they reach needed testing capacity to open safely. A big obstacle in some areas? The shortage of these six-inch cotton swabs.

Governors had complained they could not get enough swabs to bring widespread testing online. Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, complained that it was “not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there and the governors should just get it done.”

Trump answered at the press conference, saying, “We already have millions coming in,” before adding, “In all fairness, governors could get them themselves. But we are going to do it. We’ll work with the governors and, if they can’t do it, we’ll do it.”

And now the federal government is following through. Trump is expected to reveal the news at a roundtable with industry executives on a plan for “Opening Up America Again.”

In the State Dining Room, Trump will make his announcement about the cotton swabs destined to meet the backs of the noses and throats of millions of Americans.