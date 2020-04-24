Lockdown Protesters Deserve to Be Heard

The most fascinating thing about the debate over the coronavirus economic shutdown has been that the university professors, the talking heads (myself included), and the government officials who have had the loudest and most supportive voices are the people who have suffered the least. Almost no one in academia has lost penny of salary -- many have tenure. Most Washington journalists and federal government officials are inoculated from the mounting pain and hardship from the economic carnage -- at least for now.

It's easy to be a voice for the "bear any burden" strategy to defeat this deadly virus when it's other people who bear that burden. It reminds me of what used to be said about the Vietnam War, which was that the elites supported it because rich kids got college deferments from the draft and the sons of the voiceless working class were sent off to Southeast Asia.

The people on the front lines of this war -- those whose finances are getting crushed by it and the ones whose jobs have disappeared -- are the poor and the working-class Americans, especially minorities, veterans and immigrants, as the Wall Street Journal has documented.

These are the people suffering the humiliation of waiting in those mile-long lines to get served a meal by the Salvation Army food trucks. They are the ones among the millions sucked below the poverty rate, the people calling the suicide hotlines at five times the pace of normal times, the ones who are turning to booze and drugs to get through this nightmare. The left likes to sniff that prosperity in America "trickles down," but we are learning now that a recession/depression falls on the least among us with the force of an avalanche.

Ditto for the small business owners who have heroically put their hard work and life savings into building up companies that employed three, or 10, or 20 people. Now, in just a month's time, it is all gone – perhaps forever. I talk to these folks every day and hear their stories of despair and ruin. To these Americans, the loan programs and cash payments are like a Band-Aid for a terminally ill cancer patient. They get livid when people such as Dr. Anthony Fauci say, in essence, sorry for “the inconvenience.”

Other protesters are fed up with the heavy-handed tactics by mayors and governors to enforce the lockdowns. We now have local officials shutting down drive-in church services, arresting people for unauthorized trips outside their homes, and urging citizens to snitch on their neighbors. As one protester in Wisconsin told me last week: "I feel like I'm not living in America anymore."

The universal reaction by the media and the Democrats has been snide contempt. The deplorables are back at it again. They are “dangerous,” gun nuts, and Confederate flag wavers. (I have not attended any protests but watched many of them on video and haven’t seen a single rebel flag, but when you have thousands of people participating, you may attract some crazies.) The Washington Post sneered that these protesters are exhibiting a “nihilistic fury.” Every knee-jerk response to those who question the wisdom of lockdowns is “You are trying to kill people.”

Yes, we have to prioritize saving lives, and however we proceed as a nation in reopening our economy, we must adopt the best public safety measures. I don't approve of all of the protesters’ tactics. I have advised the men and women who have reached a boiling point that they should practice safe social distancing, and they should wear masks and gloves. The red MAGA hats turn more people off than on to their legitimate grievances. And, of course, any type of violent behavior -- on either side -- cannot be supported.

But the match that lit this bonfire of protests was the proclamations by many governors that they intend to keep the lockdown on their state economies until June or July or even autumn.

While there can be reasonable disagreement about the costs and benefits of the shutdown strategy so far, studies are now showing that the idea of another six, eight or 10 weeks of half our economy in a comatose state could mean two or three years of double-digit unemployment, millions of small business failures, severe deprivation, a huge increase in the death rate, and perhaps even social chaos with riots (not protests) as our large cities start to look like Caracas. These protesters may not have PhDs in economics, but they seem to understand what almost no one in the media is reporting, which is that this story of continued economic suicide does not have a happy ending.

I support the protesters because their voices against the injustice of all this and the surrendering of freedom need to be heard. Surely everyone should at least respect their right to peacefully (and responsibly) assemble. Or is this fundamental constitutional right just the latest victim of coronavirus?

In 2016, the left ridiculed and insulted the “deplorables” only to discover to their horror that there were millions more of these working-class people than they thought. It would be wise for the chattering class to hear what the people on the front lines of the coronavirus war have to say, rather than insult them and paternalistically demand that they go home and shut up. They aren't going away and they won’t be bullied into silence. Their forces will only grow louder and more numerous if this ruinous lockdown goes on much longer.