Trump's Smart COVID Strategy Is Saving the Economy

The coronavirus has rocked the U.S. economy, but the financial toll would be much worse without President Trump at the controls. As an experienced leader, Trump knows exactly what to do to protect America’s robust private sector from the temporary economic shutdown needed to safeguard public health.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the White House has made it a priority to support the millions of U.S. businesses that have been forced to suspend or curtail operations to help “flatten the curve” of the pandemic.

“We must sacrifice together, because we are all in this together, and we will come through together,” the President said during one of his daily coronavirus press briefings. “It's the invisible enemy. That's always the toughest enemy, the invisible enemy.”

The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill the president just signed into law, for instance, allocates hundreds of billions of dollars in low-interest, government-guaranteed loans for the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy. As long as recipients use the money to return or keep workers on payroll and meet other normal operating expenses, those loans automatically transform into grants that never have to be repaid.

The emergency unemployment benefits included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will take care of any type of business, while the sizable stimulus payments going out to almost all American households will infuse consumers with cash that will help them to survive to fuel the coming economic recovery.

President Trump’s affinity for nixing costly, time-wasting regulations has come in particularly handy during this crisis, as well. After expediting the approval process for coronavirus vaccine candidates and eliminating obstacles to experimental treatments, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized a groundbreaking coronavirus antibody test that will determine whether individuals have already contracted the disease and potentially developed an immunity that would allow them to safely return to their normal activities.

While Donald Trump’s extensive business experience perfectly prepared him to deftly guide the U.S. economy through the treacherous waters of this unprecedented voluntary shutdown, the extremist policies favored by presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden would only exacerbate our economic troubles, potentially crippling the entire country.

We don’t have to speculate as to what Biden would have done differently in response to the pandemic — the former vice president has already told us.

First and foremost, Biden would not have implemented life-saving travel restrictions on China in the early days of the outbreak, as President Trump has been praised for doing by the nation’s top public health experts. At the time, Biden argued that the White House was overreacting to the novel coronavirus threat, even calling the President’s response “xenophobic,” but he now acts as though he supported travel restrictions all along.

The rest of Biden’s comments over the course of this crisis have been equally disjointed and nonsensical, making it painfully clear that he’s completely out of his depth on this issue. The country is fortunate that Biden isn’t responsible for safeguarding our prosperity at this critical juncture.

Even after the economy fully reopens, though, a Biden administration would be more than our recovering economy could bear. His plans to “get rid of fossil fuels,” for instance, would needlessly sacrifice hundreds of thousands of American jobs while raising the cost of living for working families all over the country. Meanwhile, his plan to raise taxes by over $4 trillion would undo the long-term benefits of the recent coronavirus relief measures, saddling families with an unnecessary financial burden at a time when many of them can least afford it.

During this trying time, our country is truly fortunate to have a business-minded leader who understands the value of government restraint and the power of the private sector — and we’ll be even more fortunate to have him guiding our recovery in the aftermath of this unprecedented crisis.