Where Is Our Coronavirus Wartime President?

We have been blessed as Americans with great leadership in wartime. As messy as democracy is (and perhaps even because it’s messy), we have come to expect the right president to rise at the right time to lead us. For the most part this has happened. We have been graced with leaders who have been frank, clear-eyed and capable -- yet who possessed the big-picture vision and eloquence to inspire us all to give our all.

Now, once again, our country is in wartime, a species of war not seen since 1918 – or perhaps Europe in the 14th century. It’s not against a political totalitarian disease such as communism, fascism or militarism, but a biological one against a pitiless, viral foe. But this time it is not at all clear where the saving grace of wartime leadership will come from.

The Virus War is raging in an era of technological change that requires new methods of communication at the top. Daily life, including politics and government, has already been moving from the physical realm to the digital one. Coronavirus turbo-charged the trend. There is no going back. Is there a leader who lives in this change, and can help us adapt to a new existence?

As deftly destructive as he is at Twitter, Donald Trump is not a wartime leader.

He is a self-obsessed liar and scofflaw, a salesman pitching a smile and shoeshine, for whom the buck stops anywhere and everywhere but on his desk. He shrinks like Dracula before the cross from responsibilities that contain an angstrom of risk to his view of himself as comic book hero.

The shreds of responsible leadership he’s shown in the coronavirus crisis thus far have been grudging, almost petulant. He has had to be dragged into those moments by the sheer din of ferocious complaints about his early inaction.

So where to turn? The so-called “Deep State” is one option. It is despised and feared by Trump’s Pepe the Frog fans in the dank swamp of the Internet. But it is longtime federal government professionals who have provided the most information, reassurance and truth: Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIH, to name one.

It might have been too much to expect either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders to seize the moment at Sunday night’s debate to convincingly offer themselves as heir to FDR after Pearl Harbor in 1941 or Ronald Reagan in Berlin in 1987. As it turned out, it was too much to expect.

Biden and his expanding circle of advisers had the right idea: He used the word “war.” He ticked off several concrete, all-hands-on-deck practical measures that government could and should take, such as erecting military field hospitals and using test kits of the World Health Organization.

But he missed the chance to speak at any length intimately, directly-to-camera, to millions of Americans literally locked in their homes. It was a chance to give confident, truthful reassurance at a time of the deepest uncertainty. Instead, Biden got his Irish up. He spent too much of the two hours on CNN trying to swat away the angry, accusatory hornet six feet away. His efforts to reach voters directly and yes, emotionally, were glancing and, at times, seemed to be a debate-point afterthought. For such a naturally empathetic man – even Sanders calls him a “decent guy” – it was an opportunity lost.

Politics is a game of comparison, however, and Biden was a more convincing wartime leader than Sanders, who was more focused on scoring debate points (he racked up quite a few) and once again laying out the same analysis and agenda he has been espousing since at least 1972: The Big Boys have crippled America, and we need a socialist democratic revolution to save us, not just from coronavirus, but from the sin of greed.

Another question: Is either man (or the incumbent whose job they covet) capable of leadership in digital space the way, say, a kid on TikTok is? Or connecting with voters of all ages online as effectively as, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Doubtful. FDR was the master of radio, John F. Kennedy linked television to politics forever, and Ronald Reagan was the retro master of both mediums who knew how to provide the sound bite that the networks -- and the American people -- needed. Who can lead us today, via the new media that literally encompass our lives?

It seems that we are left with no choice but one of a trio of elderly white men. Whoever takes the oath of office next January will be the oldest person ever to do so. But great leadership is not necessarily a function of age. The best man on the stage now is Fauci. He turns 80 in December, God willing.