Will No. 4 Be the Charm in Chief of Staff Office?

For understandable reasons, Donald Trump is fond of comparing himself to Ronald Reagan. But anyone who knew Reagan or studied the 40th U.S. president would be hard-pressed to think of any instances where Trump comes close to Reagan in terms of temperament, management style, or respect for the office of the presidency.

One of the most revealing contrasts can be found in how the two presidents ran their respective White Houses. Specifically, in his eight years as president, Reagan had four chiefs of staff. Trump is now on his fourth in just 3½ years.

While White House staffing may seem to be inside baseball, presidential scholars know that these jobs matter, especially in times of crisis, which is where we are now. Why and how top aides are selected and replaced says a lot about a president.

For his first White House chief of staff, President-elect Reagan chose a man who understood Washington as well as anyone in the business, and whose political savvy was unsurpassed. Moreover, James A. Baker III was not originally a Reagan man. Baker had run the presidential campaign of Reagan’s chief rival, George H.W. Bush. But that did not matter to Reagan. Once Bush joined the ticket, Reagan warmly welcomed Baker and other Bush staffers to the team. When they won, Reagan’s criteria for choosing his chief of staff was who could best assemble and manage a competent staff and could work with Congress to implement his agenda.

Reagan disappointed some long-time aides by choosing the relative newcomer from Texas, but the choice could not have been better. Not only did Baker manage the White House with great efficiency, he worked his charm on Capitol Hill to ensure passage of Reagan’s key legislative goals. To this day, Baker is viewed as “the gold standard” for the job.

After helping shepherd Reagan to a landslide re-election, Baker brokered a deal in which he and Treasury Secretary Donald T. Regan swapped positions. It seemed like a good idea at the time, at least to Baker and Regan, but although Baker was solid at Treasury, Regan was a disaster in the White House. His principle failing was that he gave off the impression that he cared more about himself than the president. In time, Regan was partially – and rightly – blamed for the chaos that produced the Iran-Contra scandal – a crisis that almost unraveled the Reagan presidency. His most arrogant act was to hang up the phone on first lady Nancy Reagan, which Jim Baker called a “hanging offense."

To restore the administration’s equilibrium, Regan was replaced by the widely respected former Republican Senate Leader Howard H. Baker, Jr., who quickly restored a sense of calm and competence inside the White House. When Baker stepped down, Ronald Reagan chose his deputy, Kenneth Duberstein, to be his last chief of staff. Duberstein was no stranger to Reagan, having served as the White House’s chief liaison to Congress in the first term. He was the perfect choice to help Reagan put the finishing touches on his legacy.

Personal fealty was not why Ronald Reagan chose Jim Baker, Don Regan, Howard Baker, or Ken Duberstein to serve as White House chief of staff. Rather, Reagan chose men he believed were skilled managers and would work hard to be faithful to the agenda for which the American people had voted. Three of the four did.

Donald Trump, by contrast, seems mainly interested in aides whose sole interest is his political fortunes. Maybe that's why none have worked out very well. Reince Priebus, while a shrewd Washington insider, was not allowed to impose any discipline on a new and inexperienced White House staff and was constantly undercut by his co-equal and rival, chief strategist Steve Bannon, as well as Trump’s son-in-law, the un-fireable Jared Kushner.

Priebus’ replacement, the decorated Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, tried in vain to bring some order to the chaotic West Wing, but because he dared to be honest with Trump, he had to go. Enter former congressman Mick Mulvaney, who doubled as head of the Office of Management and Budget. Trump had so little regard for Mulvaney that he wouldn’t even give him the full title, instead keeping him at the downgraded “Acting” level for his entire tenure. Mulvaney’s days were numbered once he admitted that there was a quid pro quo in Trump’s request for Ukraine to provide political dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid.

Now Trump is on to Mark Meadows, one of the most conservative members of Congress, whose loyalty to Trump borders on cultish. While that may make Trump happy, it is not what the job of White House chief of staff requires. Time will tell if Meadows has the management skills to run the White House smoothly and the backbone speak truth to power. Even if he does, however, the pattern of the past 3½ years does not suggest Trump will welcome either.

Perhaps as he compares himself to Reagan, Trump should read up on the men who Reagan chose to be his top aide.