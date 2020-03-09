Heritage Action Names 'Peacetime' Executive Director

If conservatives have a headquarters on Capitol Hill, it is the colossal compound of brick and concrete and conjoined buildings that takes up an entire city block at 214 Massachusetts Ave NE. It is the address of the influential Heritage Foundation, known for supplying and advancing the policy priorities of the right.

And for the first time in its history, the colossus is completely under the control of women. While Kay Coles James continues as president of the foundation, RealClearPolitics has learned that Jessica Anderson will soon become the executive director of Heritage Action.

Action, the lobbying arm of the organization, has been at the frontlines of many a fight, often lobbing bombs at the GOP establishment. It’s done so for a decade. But it's evolving, Anderson, who returned to the organization after a stint at the White House Office and Management and Budget, told RCP.

“Heritage Action is committed to holding members of Congress accountable to conservative principles and enacting change in Washington. How we do that is different, based on the players in Washington,” she said during a lengthy interview, adding that “the purpose never changes -- just the tactics.”

The battlefield has shifted considerably in the last three years as establishment and insurgent Republicans in Congress find themselves in the same “foxhole,” particularly in the House, where they live in the minority together. In moments of peace like this, according to Anderson, the role of her organization is to prevent Republicans from siding with Democrats on liberal legislation, to prevent as many “conservative defections as possible.”

Not long ago, though, Heritage Action provided cover for the conservative House Freedom Caucus as those rabble rousers launched midnight raids against then-House Speaker Paul Ryan. But Republicans are out of the majority, and former HFC chairmen, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, now count old adversaries, like current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as close allies.

Republicans on the Hill understand this change. There was a time when a Heritage Action “key-vote” sent congressional aides scurrying to brief their bosses. Heritage’s efforts have helped scuttle plenty of bills, most recently and significantly, an Obamacare repeal package advanced by Ryan and Republican brass that Heritage and other conservatives considered too watered-down.

Vote the wrong way, and a Republican lawmaker knew that Heritage Action’s grassroots army would blitz his phonelines and occupy his townhalls. This could ramp up again, but Anderson says that shifting power dynamics require a different approach, especially when House Republicans are the resistance and President Trump is championing Heritage policies over at the White House.

“The natural evolution of Heritage Action is to continue to hold members of Congress accountable, and to hold Washington writ-large accountable is incredibly important,” she said. “It also shows that we can evolve as an organization based on the political landscape and adjust to become the necessary conservative leader based on how the movement is evolving.”

The old guard of Heritage Action has moved on. Tim Chapman, the current executive director, will soon depart to join former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s team at Stand for America, another conservative policy group. Mike Needham, the original director, has already moved to the office of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Both are pleased that Anderson is taking the helm.

“I’ve been privileged to work alongside Jessica for nearly 10 years, and I am fully confident there is no better person to lead Heritage Action into its second decade,” Chapman said in a press release.

Needham told RCP: “Jess is a trusted grassroots leader who brings the ideal combination of government experience, passion for policy and connection with activism to lead Heritage Action into the future.”

That future for Anderson means trumping personality with policy, a tough task when voters flock to politicians rather than detailed political platforms. Thousands camp out overnight to get in the door of a Trump rally, and Anderson knows Heritage can’t just hand out policy white papers to those waiting in line. All the same, she wants her organization to capture that enthusiasm and channel it.

“We want to make the argument that the only way to beat the left is to make it about the policy, less about the individual, and more about what the policies are that person is championing and willing to support and get done,” she said.

This means going door-to-door to talk to swing voters and “low propensity Trump voters” to bring them on board with Heritage policy prescriptions on everything from fiscal to social policy, Anderson said. They’re directing their grassroots army not away from Congress, but in the direction of an outside the Beltway, neighbor-to-neighbor lobbying effort. This, she said, is part of the effort to avoid another failure like the repeal of Obamacare

“One of the failures of the Obamacare repeal is that we didn't have a plan in place for what life would look like after repeal,” Anderson explained, “and we're not going to make that mistake again.” They’re trying to gin up grassroots support ahead of time, to build a bloc of voters who will back their version of immigration reform and tax reform — if and when Republicans take back the House.

The White House sees Heritage as an ally in all of this. The foundation has been a consistent cheerleader for the administration, though Anderson says she’d like “to see the president be smarter” on things such as budget deficits and spending. But Heritage is very much in the White House camp and, to an extent, vice-versa.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was bullish on Anderson’s new gig. “Jessica was an asset to the administration,” he told RCP of her year and a half at the Office of Management and Budget from January 2017 to June of 2018, “and I have no doubt she will bring the same drive and talent to her new role.”

Heritage Action still has its critics in conservative and Trump circles. Some complain that the organization plays a diminished role on the right, and that it hasn’t been as aggressive on the Hill as it used to be. Anderson counters that she is a fresh face at a time when knife fighting isn’t needed.

Needham and Chapman, the last two directors of the lobbying shop, were known as pit bulls. Republicans regularly complained about the insurgent warfare the two instigated inside the GOP caucus. Anderson insists that she can be just as tough. But she is different, she said, because the moment is different.

“I’m young,” Anderson said, but “I’ve got bold ideas for what we need to do to channel this energy, to bring folks into the coalition.” She added, “It wouldn't be possible without the last 10 years, but it certainly will continue to be built upon as we take a turn to the next decade.”