'Woke' Capitalism; Sanders' Chances; Embracing the Underdog

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, the birthday of two of the most inspiring men of letters this nation has ever produced. How inspiring were Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and John Steinbeck? Their words stirred the hearts of poets, filmmakers, other writers, and millions of readers. And, memorably, musicians too.

Even great literature isn’t completely timeless, however. Eventually, the names Longfellow and Steinbeck will fade into the mists of our national memory. It’s happening already. But the difference between the classics and works of more fleeting fame is not merely the quality of the writing. It’s also the ability to produce stories that connect human beings across the generations regardless of gender, race, creed, religion, or even political beliefs.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born on a midwinter’s day in Portland, Maine, 213 years ago. A Bowdoin College classmate of Nathaniel Hawthorne, Longfellow returned to the school to teach and later was hired as a professor at Harvard.

In 1840, he arrived on the nation’s literary scene with a poem published in Knickerbocker magazine. Titled “The Village Blacksmith,” it would be recited by American schoolchildren well into the 20th century. It begins with these lines:

Under a spreading chestnut tree

The village smithy stands;

The smith, a mighty man is he,

With large and sinewy hands;

And the muscles of his brawny arms

Are strong as iron bands.

Longfellow’s poetry captured the growing pains -- and emerging power -- of the United States itself and would make him internationally famous. The themes explored in poems such as “The Song of Hiawatha” and “The Courtship of Miles Standish” are still familiar even to a generation of Americans who’d be hard-pressed even to identify Longfellow.

Some his most poignant verses, though, were those that captured what was going on in his own home and heart. In September 1860, The Atlantic Monthly published a sentimental ode to his three daughters called “The Children’s Hour.” Here’s how it begins:

Between the dark and the daylight,

When the night is beginning to lower,

Comes a pause in the day's occupations

That is known as the Children's Hour.

I hear in the chamber above me

The patter of little feet,

The sound of a door that is opened,

And voices soft and sweet.

It was the autumn of America’s disunion, however. War was coming to the United States, and tragedy for the Longfellow family was not far behind. In July of 1861, the poet’s wife, Fanny, died after her dress caught fire in a tragic household accident. The unruly beard that became Longfellow’s trademark was grown because he sustained disfiguring burns on his face while trying to save her.

Two years later, his son Charles joined the Union Army without his father’s permission and was severely wounded in battle. That Christmas, as Longfellow worried for his boy -- and still mourned his wife -- he wrote “Christmas Bells,” a poem immortalized in song by singers from Harry Belafonte to Sarah McLachlan.

John Steinbeck’s most famous words have also been set to music -- and adapted for film and stage. If Longfellow epitomized the East in the 19th century, Steinbeck was perhaps the greatest voice of the American West in the 20th century.

Born in Salinas, Calif., on Feb. 27, 1902, Steinbeck burst into prominence in 1935 with “Tortilla Flat,” his account of hard-drinking, brawling, aimless (and homeless) World War I veterans living around Monterey Bay. They were portrayed as reverse Knights of the Round Table.

This book was made into a movie, as was Steinbeck’s 1937 novel “Of Mice and Men.” Two years later, Steinbeck produced his masterpiece, “The Grapes of Wrath,” a title drawn from a Civil War hymn. The book was a runaway bestseller despite its unvarnished radicalism, and a Pulitzer Prize winner as well. With Henry Fonda in the role of Tom Joad -- and John Ford only subtly tamping down Steinbeck’s political message -- it became a hit movie.

Viewed today, the book’s pro-New Deal sympathies are still evident. But partisanship aside, Steinbeck’s ode to the underdog is as universally American as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s abolitionism. At the end of “The Grapes of Wrath,” as Tom Joad separates from his family for their own good -- so he can serve the greater human family -- he assures his mother that he’ll still be in their lives, if not physically present.

“Then I’ll be all aroun’ in the dark,” he says. “I’ll be ever’where -- wherever you look. Wherever they’s a fight so hungry people can eat, I’ll be there. Wherever they’s a cop beatin’ up a guy, I’ll be there…An’ when our folks eat the stuff they raise an’ live in the houses they build -- why I’ll be there.”

John Ford didn’t tamper with this language overly much when Henry Fonda delivered that soliloquy in the 1940 film version. But in his 1995 record album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” rock ’n’ roll legend Bruce Springsteen does alter Steinbeck’s prose. Nonetheless, Bruce sings the title song as a paean to Steinbeck -- while adding a sprig of biblical imagery -- all without losing an iota of the power of the original sentiment.

Now Tom said, "Mom, wherever there's a cop beating a guy

Wherever a hungry newborn baby cries

Where there's a fight against the blood and hatred in the air

Look for me, Mom, I'll be there

Wherever somebody's fighting for a place to stand

Or a decent job or a helping hand

Wherever somebody's struggling to be free

Look in their eyes, Ma, and you'll see me

Words to live by.

