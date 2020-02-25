Polling Catholics; Will Bernie Dial It Back? Falwell's Unlikely Pal

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, a week from “Super Tuesday” when 14 states and a U.S. territory will award 1,357 delegates, slightly more than a third of the total that will vote for a nominee at the Democratic Party’s convention in Milwaukee.

Yesterday, I wrote about epic 1980s litigation between porn magazine king Larry Flynt and the Rev. Jerry Falwell. Today, I'll tell you about the unlikely camaraderie forged between the two men.

On this date in 1982, festering frustration on the Republican right about Ronald Reagan’s presidency burst into view. The day before, Conservative Digest founder Richard A. Viguerie had published a spate of op-eds complaining about the administration’s policies and appointments process. Although it was common for liberals to excoriate Reagan, the activists of the New Right were also unhappy. They complained that their hero had been taken captive by dangerous “pragmatists” in the White House.

“Your mandate for change is in danger of being subverted,” Digest editor John Lofton wrote in an open letter to Reagan that began on the magazine’s cover. “Your personnel operation is being run by individuals who are politically naive and, worse still, individuals whose backgrounds reveal a hostility to most everything for which you have so strongly stood over the years.”

The blistering critique, which went on for 23 pages, was leveled by an array of prominent theorists on the New Right: Paul Weyrich of the Committee for the Survival of a Free Congress, Howard Phillips of the Conservative Caucus, Eagle Forum leader Phyllis Schlafly, and Jerry Falwell, head of the Moral Majority.

Like most of them, Falwell had personal affection for the president, but he was particularly dismayed by Reagan’s appointment of Sandra Day O’Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Discussing the court during the 1980 presidential campaign, Reagan had promised to appoint a woman to “one of the first vacancies in my administration.” When one arose only five months into his tenure, Reagan treated that vague assurance as a pledge to fill the first open seat with a woman. His reasoning was simple: He might not have another chance -- Jimmy Carter hadn’t gotten to appoint a single justice.

Ignoring murmurs from his right flank, Reagan focused quickly on O’Connor. When he named her, the National Right-to-Life Committee reacted negatively and a handful of social conservatives, including Sen. Jesse Helms and Falwell, criticized it openly. They were neutralized by Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, hero to an earlier generation of conservatives, Reagan included.

When the Moral Majority leader declared that all “good Christians” should view the appointment with concern, Goldwater told reporters that “every good Christian ought to kick Falwell right in the ass.”

But Jerry Falwell wasn’t all fire and brimstone. To put it in terms Barry Goldwater’s father would have understood, Falwell also knew how to be a mensch. Larry Flynt could tell you that. So could I, although that’s a story for another morning.

In Flynt’s case, the unlikely bond began in 1997, long after their acrimonious litigation had ended. That night the two men were guests on CNN’s “Larry King Live.” They hadn’t seen each other since they were on opposites sides of a courtroom a decade earlier in a free speech case in which Sandra Day O’Connor and the other justices decided in Flynt’s favor. The day of that 8-0 decision, Falwell had publicly described Flynt as a “sleaze merchant” who was hiding behind the First Amendment. So what did Falwell do when face to face with Larry Flynt on a television set nine years later? He hugged him, that’s what.

“I was stunned,” Flynt related later. “I was a bit confused.” Ditto for when Falwell subsequently showed up unannounced in his Beverly Hills office. Flynt was even more nonplused when he realized that the two men had been talking for two hours -- and that he found that he liked the guy. Neither of them had changed their stance on public morality, but each was confident enough in his own views that neither was threatened by strong disagreement. Falwell, who made a practice of inviting people like Ted Kennedy to Liberty University, proposed that he and Flynt go to colleges around the country and debate moral issues and First Amendment protections. Flynt agreed at once.

From that point until Falwell’s death in 2007, whenever the televangelist was in California, he’d pay a call on his erstwhile enemy. Their debate continued, but always in a civil way. They exchanged Christmas cards and dieting advice. Falwell showed Flynt pictures of his grandchildren.

“I’ll never admire him for his views or his opinions,” Flynt wrote in his elegy to Falwell. “To this day, I’m not sure if his television embrace was meant to mend fences, to show himself to the public as a generous and forgiving preacher, or merely to make me uneasy -- but the ultimate result was one I never expected and was just as shocking a turn to me as was winning that famous Supreme Court case: We became friends.”

