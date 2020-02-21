Presented by Author Neal Simon: Warren Rebounds; 1619 Blowback; Quote of the Week

Good morning. It’s Feb. 21, 2020, a Friday, the day of the week when I unearth a quotation meant to be inspiring or illuminating. Today’s offering stems from a recent item in The Washington Post. It’s an evocative line uttered by an early 19th century British military man about George Washington. It’s one I’ve used before, but I don’t think it’s ever been more apropos.

The Post, my hometown paper, has two maddening regular features that appear each week in the Sunday edition. Maddening, but irresistible. The first is called Date Lab. The editors fix up a couple, usually a young couple, on a blind date. It often goes well, but never seems to go well enough.

The pair is too picky or too judgmental -- or something. To the reader, things unfold promisingly, but these two guinea pigs rarely agree to a second date. It’s frustrating, like watching a fender-bender occur from the safety of the sidewalk. More romantically minded readers keep checking out Date Lab, hoping this is the week love wins out.

The other regular feature appears in the Post’s Outlook section: “Five Myths About…”

Some expert will take a topic ranging from cyberwar or jazz to the U.S. Senate and briefly debunk five “myths” about that topic. It’s an irresistible format, but if you read closely they aren’t all myths. Some are obscure assertions you never heard before -- so not a myth. Some are obvious falsehoods that no sensible person would believe, so they can’t truly be classified as myths either. And some aren’t really “myths” because they’re true.

Recently, George Washington fell into the “Five Myths” crosshairs. Naturally, one of the five was the famous cherry tree morality tale. This entry fails the Carl Cannon Test on two levels: First, the “I cannot tell a lie” story has been widely debunked for decades -- to the point that the historical revisionism is now the accepted version. So, not a myth. Second, and I’m a lonely voice here, not only do I believe that young George Washington really did harm a cherry tree on Ferry Farm with his hatchet, but I think I know why Mason Locke Weems included the story in his 1806 biography of Washington. (I’ve written about this several times before, and am in good company: historian Garry Wills agrees with me.)

A new Washington biographer, Alexis Coe, penned last week’s “Five Myths About George Washington” and she included another bit of historical revisionism about old George. First on her list of supposed myths: “George Washington was a great military leader.”

Is it really necessary to defend the reputation of a general who defeated the most feared and well-trained military force in the Western world with a rag-tag army of barely clad, poorly paid volunteers who were outnumbered in every battle? Who personally ran a spy ring so he’d know what the British were up to? Who had to beg Congress to give him enough money to feed his soldiers? Who led a daring wintertime retreat out of New York every bit as crucial as Dunkirk? Who surprised the British commanders with two nighttime crossings of the Delaware River and over frozen ground?

“In the end,” Coe wrote grudgingly, “his greatest military gift was sticking with it: The British kept changing generals, while Washington saw the war through.”

I guess you can say that. But why did the Brits “keep changing generals”? Maybe because George Washington kept kicking their asses. But that’s just me. Let’s hear from a contemporary military officer, a British admiral named George Cockburn, who in 1814 invaded the city named after George Washington and nearly burned it to the ground.

As local residents sullenly watched the redcoats torch every official building in the capital, one civilian yelled to the British commander, “If George Washington had been alive, you would not have gotten into this city so easily!”

“No, sir,” Cockburn conceded. “If General Washington had been president, we should never have thought of coming here.”

And that’s your quote of the week.

