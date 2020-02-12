Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: N.H. Fallout; Robo-Calls; Saving Abe

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Another New Hampshire primary has come and gone -- and we have a nice complement of originals stories about it, along with our array of aggregated coverage -- as you’ll see on our site. In the meantime, the action in the Democratic Party shifts to Nevada and South Carolina.

Yesterday, I wrote about George Washington’s birthday. Today, it’s Abraham Lincoln’s turn. It was on this date 211 years ago that Thomas and Nancy Hanks Lincoln welcomed the second of their children into the world. The couple’s gradual western migration would take them from Kentucky to Illinois. On this day, when Abraham was born, they lived at a place called Sinking Spring Farm, which consisted of 348 acres of stony land in what was then Hardin County, Ky.

Although the site now boasts an impressive granite and marble memorial that rises impressively out of its rural surroundings, Abe Lincoln would not recall living there. His family moved to another Kentucky farm, called Knob Creek, when the future president was 2 years old, and his first memories are there.

In a moment, I’ll have additional observations about Lincoln’s boyhood – and how all Americans may owe a debt of gratitude to a forgotten Kentucky lad named Austin Gollaher -- but first I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Sanders' Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in N.H. Bolsters His Front-runner Status. Phil Wegmann and I recap last night’s results and assess the outcome.

After New Hampshire, Bloomberg Machine Sees an Open Road. Howard Fineman spotlights the billionaire candidate’s perceived path forward despite sitting out the nation’s first four primary contests.

Trump Camp Dismisses Sanders, Homes In on Bloomberg. Susan Crabtree reports on the president’s new target despite the Vermont senator’s win in New Hampshire.

Democrats Struggle to Define Their Party’s Direction. Kelly Sadler writes that the lack of a unifying message among the candidates, other than the need to defeat Donald Trump, will be a difficult handicap for Democrats to overcome.

What Will Congress Make of Trump’s Pentagon Budget? In RealClearDefense, Mackenzie Eaglen examines the proposal and its prospects.

Robo-Calls Are Morphing -- and Coming to Get Us All. In RealClearInvestigations, John Wasik warns that the nuisance calls are up a whopping 92% since 2017, driven by a low-cost technology arms race that fraudsters are winning easily.

Why Are Democrats Undermining Obamacare? In RealClearHealth, Joseph Antos argues that the push to fast-track a court case on the Affordable Care Act could backfire.

An End-Run by Green-Energy Advocates. In RealClearEnergy, Chris Horner cites the increasing enlistment of state attorneys general by tort lawyers to advance an agenda when stymied by democratic processes.

* * *

One result of the many attempts by Abraham Lincoln’s father to find a better life for his family is that many towns and communities can authentically claim title to having played a role in the great man’s early life.

Sinking Spring Farm, where he was born, is the pride of Hodgenville, Ky. And it was there, on the occasion of the centennial of his birth, that President Theodore Roosevelt declared Lincoln “the mightiest of mighty men.” It was at another farm in southern Indiana, where the Lincolns moved when he was nearly 8 years old and where his mother is buried, that Abe Lincoln grew into manhood.

Illinois, of course, and not Kentucky or Indiana, officially bills itself as the “Land of Lincoln.” And a replica Lincoln family log cabin still draws tourists to a rural spot outside the Southern Illinois town of Lerna, where Lincoln moved one last time with his family. The state capital in Springfield is where he first practiced law and ran for public office, and the site of his library and museum. The nascent Republican Party nominated Lincoln at its 1860 convention in the state’s biggest town, Chicago, which has its own memorial to the 16th U.S. president.

As Lincoln became the party’s presidential nominee that summer, Samuel Haycraft, a court clerk in Elizabethtown, Ky., invited Lincoln to visit his childhood home. By way of reply, Lincoln noted that he’d been born near Hodgenville, adding, “My earliest recollection, however, is of the Knob Creek place.”

Some of those recollections were poignant: the birth of a baby brother -- who died in infancy -- at the farm; seeing his mother read her Bible by candlelight; helping older sister Sarah plant a garden; watching as a rain-swollen stream on their property washed away that same garden; briefly attending elementary school; observing slaves being taken south on the Cumberland Road.

Life could be perilous on the frontier. While living at Knob Creek, Lincoln was kicked in the head by a horse and nearly killed. Young Abe and his boyhood friends fished and played in Knob Creek. Three of them claimed to have fished him out of the stream, thereby avoiding a tragic drowning that would have taken the second of the Lincoln family sons and changed the course of American history.

The most plausible of these claims was made by Benjamin Austin Gollaher. In his telling -- and he told this story until he died in 1898 -- Abe slipped while playing on a foot-log, and fell into the water. Austin, as he was known by friends and family, rescued his friend by grabbing a tree limb from the bank and held it out as a makeshift gaff.

Did this actually happen? Until time travel is a thing we won’t know for sure. Lincoln never mentioned the incident himself, and Gollaher’s memory for details implausibly improved with each passing decade. But this much is true: Austin Gollaher is buried under a marker that bespoke a childhood chum’s guileless pride. It reads, “Lincoln’s Playmate.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com