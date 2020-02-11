Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: Buzz Kill; a Matter of Motive; President's Days

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 11, the day of the 2020 New Hampshire primary. As I write these words, the RealClearPolitics polling average in the Granite State shows Bernie Sanders with a significant lead, followed by Pete Buttigieg -- with Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden all fighting for third place. From a distance, it seems that Klobuchar has the most momentum of the trio, but that’s why they count the votes (everywhere but Iowa, that is).

Today is also George Washington’s birthday. You think I’m confused? I’m not, as the great Joel Achenbach pointed out five years ago when he filled in for me while I was on assignment. George Washington celebrated his birthday on Feb. 11, not Feb. 22, for reasons that will be explained in a moment.

Next Monday is “Presidents Day,” a holiday celebrated in my childhood on Feb. 22 -- and simply called “Washington’s Birthday.” Though not every state did likewise, in California, where I lived, Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) was also observed. Presidents Day is more inclusive and allows us to tip our national cap to less accomplished presidents. It’s also less specific and, in any event, seems more tailored to three-day weekends and ubiquitous sales on everything from automobiles to mattresses.

February is also Black History Month, and on that topic George Washington and Abe Lincoln are bookends of a sort: the (slave-owning) first president who led the army that fought to create a country founded on the idea of freedom, and the 16th president who led the army that defeated the slave-owning states, including Gen. Washington’s beloved Virginia, thereby extending that freedom to men of color.

But you know all that. So, what’s with the Feb. 11 birthday? Here, I’ll quote from my friend Joel Achenbach, writing in 2015:

Washington was born on February 11, 1731 under the “Old Style” calendar. The colonies, like England, were late to the Gregorian Adjustment, making the shift only in 1752. You know about the Gregorian Adjustment, right? Like all men, Pope Gregory XIII understood the concept of making an adjustment. The Julian calendar of the Romans was quite ingenious, for it came close to synchronizing a human calendar with the astronomical realities of the Earth’s orbit around the sun. But it was still a bit off. All calendars are off a little bit. The Julian calendar over the course of one and a half millennia led to the migration of Easter. The Gregorian Adjustment subtracted a leap day every four years except in years ending in 00 unless divisible by 400 -- something like that.

Washington was born under the old calendar in what was at the time considered the year 1731 -- because the “new year” didn’t start until March 25. When the adjustment was made, Jan. 1 became universally understood as the start of the New Year. So, when all the corrections were made, Washington’s birthday became Feb. 22, 1732.

So which date did Washington himself use? Edward G. Lengel, who in 2015 was the director of The Washington Papers at the University of Virginia, answered that question for Joel in an email.

“We know about Washington's birth primarily from the family Bible, which reads: ‘George Washington, Son to Augustine & Mary his Wife was born the 11th Day of February… about 10 in the Morning & was Baptised the 5th of April.’

“He was certainly conscious of and celebrated his birthday, which was first publicly celebrated during the Revolutionary War,” Lengel added. “It’s amusing to note, though, that people and newspapers kept mixing up the date. Of course, with the change in calendar that date changed to February 22, but up through his presidency newspapers and individuals kept trying to wish him felicitations on the 11th.”

Even Thomas Jefferson, our great national polymath, was unsure about all this. On Feb. 10, 1792 he asked Washington’s secretary, Tobias Lear, whether he should drop by the presidential office to attend a birthday celebration the following day. After consulting the president, Lear informed Jefferson that Washington considered the 22nd “as his birth day -- having been born on the 11th old Style.’”

Even then, Washington was only celebrating because it was expected of him. His diaries and letters show an utter indifference to either date through most of his life. The exigencies of fame changed that sensibility and Washington began acquiescing to the public’s desires to celebrate with him in 1781, while he commanded the Continental Army.

As the historians at Mount Vernon note, the confusion lasted until the last year of Washington’s life, when the townspeople of Alexandria held a parade and a ball in honor of the former president on Feb. 11, 1799. “Went up to Alexandria to the celebration of my birth day,” Washington noted in his diary. “Many Manoeuvres were performed by the Uniform Corps and an elegant Ball & Supper at Night.”

The local paper covered it, too, in adoring language that you wouldn’t even see on Fox News today, even if its bureau chief had been invited to the Trump Hotel to partake in the festivities. “This day is justly dear to all true Americans, was celebrated in this town in a style heretofore unprecedented,” reported the Alexandria Gazette. “The Editor regrets that he does not possess talents to describe the proceedings in the manner which they deserve.”

But I will leave the last word this morning to Joel, who ended his essay five years ago with this gem:

“Imagine, now, telling George Washington that his birthday is celebrated sometimes on the 16th or the 19th or whatever. You’d say it was always on a Monday, in order to create a three-day weekend. He’d surely reply, ‘What’s a weekend?’”

