Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: Illiterate & Obtuse; N.H. Previews; Garry vs. Blue

Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. That certainly was a newsworthy eight-day stretch, wasn’t it?

Sunday, Feb. 2 -- Super Bowl LIV. Great game.

Monday -- Iowa caucuses, with uncertainty going in.

Monday night -- Uncertainty going out, too, as Democrats inexplicably can’t count the votes in the Hawkeye State.

Tuesday -- State of the Union address, which ends with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi theatrically tearing up the text of President Trump’s speech.

Wednesday -- President acquitted in Senate impeachment vote.

Thursday – -- National Prayer Breakfast, where President Trump rips Democrats because (a) they impeached him in the first place; (2) they managed to get one GOP vote for conviction; (3) Pelosi prays for the president. His performance was a combination of Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights” and Michael Corleone in “Godfather II.”

Friday morning -- Boffo economic numbers for umpteenth month in a row.

Friday night -- Democrats’ hold presidential debate in New Hampshire, where none of the seven candidates on stage has a single good thing to say about the U.S. economy.

Saturday -- With three days before voting in New Hampshire, the Democrats start attacking one another.

Saturday night -- “SNL” spoofs the debates. A mock ad by Mike Bloomberg floats a fanciful campaign slogan for the former New York City mayor: “He’s not as short as Trump is fat.” The Pete Buttigieg character, asked by a moderator who won Iowa, answers simply, “Trump.”

Sunday -- Hollywood hosts the Academy Awards ceremony. Apparently trying to pick up where Iowa Democrats left off, the hosts and award winners take thinly veiled shots at conservatives over climate change and impeachment, tout single-payer health care, use the words “vaginas” and “queer,” and admiringly invoke a line from “The Communist Manifesto.” But at least Brad Pitt got an Oscar for his performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” It was about time -- and well-deserved.

The disruptive possibilities of artificial intelligence have been explored since the advent of science fiction, but for many people it migrated from the world of fantasy to reality on Feb. 10, 1996, inside Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center.

There, an IBM computer named “Deep Blue” was pitted against the greatest chess player in the world. Deep Blue came out of Carnegie Mellon University's computer science labs, the brainchild of a doctoral student named Feng-hsiung Hsu. This pet project was named “Deep Thought,” after a computer in the 1979 paperback novel “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.”

Hsu and two colleagues were hired by IBM, continued to work on their computer and, by 1989, felt confident enough to challenge world chess champ Garry Kasparov to a two-game match. The machine was no contest for the man, not then anyway. So the IBM boys went back to the lab.

Kasparov had burst onto the world chess scene in the mid-1980s in a series of historic matches against Anatoly Karpov. As the Cold War lurched to an end, their storied struggles served as a proxy between East and West. Karpov was the ideal Soviet man: methodical, ruthless, efficient, and unflappable – “icy” in Kasparov’s description. His younger opponent -- Jewish on his father's side, Armenian on his mother’s, and hailing from one of the Soviet Union’s far-flung provinces -- played a bold and daring game.

He reminded some observers of Bobby Fischer, which was only superficially true in terms of their chess style. But the point was that Kasparov played chess unpredictably and fearlessly, and American chess fans loved him.

He finally dispatched Karpov, displeasing Soviet authorities, and he smoked the IBM computer in their six-game match in Philadelphia. A year later, the computer would prove stronger, but among humans Kasparov had no peer.

Although he still plays sometimes, Kasparov retired from competitive chess 15 years ago to pursue a challenge even more elusive: bringing democracy to Russia. This has put him in direct conflict with Vladimir Putin, a foe as cunning and merciless as Skynet. I discussed Putin with the old chess master in an interview more than four years ago and wrote about it.

The Putin-Kasparov battle of wills has always seemed to be a mismatch, and sometimes I fear for my acquaintance. But as the world learned many years ago, it can be a mistake to underestimate the great Garry Kasparov.

