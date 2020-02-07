Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: Victory Lap; the True Crisis; Quote of the Week

Good morning. It’s Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, the day of the week when I pass along a quotation meant to be uplifting. Today’s comes from Ernest Hemingway, who on this date in 1923 was traveling by train with his wife Hadley from the Swiss mountain town of Chamby to the Italian Riviera to meet Ezra Pound and his wife, Dorothy.

Ernest and Hadley had been married year and a half by then; it was on this trip that Hadley informed her husband that she was pregnant.

“I am too young to be a father,” the 23-year-old writer complained to Gertrude Stein, a remark she found ridiculous -- and passed on to Hadley. The youngest of five children, Hadley Richardson had been a shy and sensitive girl sheltered by an overprotective mother to the point where wasn’t allowed to learn how to swim. Tragedy found the family anyway. Her father committed suicide when Hadley was a teenager; and while she was at Bryn Mawr, her eldest sister perished in an apartment fire while pregnant with her third child.

But now, in Europe, Hadley was blossoming. Eight years older than Ernest, Hadley was not only ready for a baby, she was delighted at the prospect. In any event, and as we all know, children (and grandchildren) come into our lives when they are ready, not when the relevant adults in their orbit deem it convenient.

Ernest Hemingway would be reminded of this truism many years later in New York, courtesy of an international film star with a knack for reinventing herself. I’ll explain all this in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

As their train made its way south from the Alps to the sea, Elizabeth Hadley Richardson carried the seed that would become Jack Hemingway. I’ve wondered whether the seed that would cause the couple’s eventual breakup was on that train, too, burrowed in Hadley’s remorse over a simple mistake and her young husband’s brooding temperament.

In December, you see, Ernest was covering the Lausanne Peace Conference for the Toronto Star, and he asked Hadley to meet him there. He apparently asked her to bring some manuscripts from their apartment in Paris and she complied, but at the Lyon train station, she momentarily lost sight of one of her suitcases, and it was stolen. Initially, Ernest told her not to be distraught because he had copies, but those were gone, too. It was a blow for a writer who felt he was on the verge of making it and I’m not sure he ever quite forgave Hadley even after he became the most famous author in the world.

That great career, and that life, came to an end on July 2, 1961. That morning, Hemingway arose from bed in his home outside Ketchum, Idaho, went to his gun locker and selected a double-barrel shotgun. Sitting in the kitchen while his fourth wife, Mary, was asleep, he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

“Papa” Hemingway, as he was known by friends and fans alike, was just shy of his 62nd birthday, and had many scars -- from combat in World War I, automobile wrecks, plane crashes, hunting accidents, you name it. He had scars no one could see, too: Among them, his memory was fading. And, like Hadley Richardson’s father, his dad, Clarence Hemingway, had also taken his own life.

It must have been awful for Mary to become a widow like that on an early summer morning in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains -- and cruel of Hemingway to make her find the body -- but she would make a point of dwelling on the many other memories of her husband.

Others who loved him, and those who love his writing still, also found ways of remembering the writer whom John O’Hara described long ago in the New York Times as “the most important author living today, the outstanding author since the death of Shakespeare.”

Ostensibly, O’Hara was reviewing Hemingway’s 1950 novel, “Across the River and Into the Trees.” What he was really doing was settling scores with Lillian Ross, who’d written a profile of Hemingway for The New Yorker that O’Hara found disloyal and disrespectful. Funny thing about that, though. I love Hemingway, too, but I cherish Ross’s New Yorker piece about hanging out with Papa and Mary in New York. O’Hara objected to the article’s focus on Hemingway’s drinking, which he said was presented “in the manner of a gleeful parole officer.”

Perhaps. But drinking is part of the story, and not only because Hemingway was a prodigious imbiber. What he did while visiting New York -- a city he claimed to despise -- was connect with old friends. The Papa in Ross’s portrait proved to be an affectionate man and a swell friend. And alcohol was a friendship lubricant.

Lillian Ross’s 1950 New Yorker piece opens with the Hemingways’ arrival at Idlewild (now John F. Kennedy International) Airport, along with 14 pieces of luggage and a man named Myers whom the author had let read his new manuscript on the flight from Havana.

Ross had written Ernest in Cuba to see if he wanted to get together while he was in New York before the Hemingways sailed to Europe for an extensive post-book-writing getaway.

Pape was amenable, but with caveats:

“I don’t want to see anybody I don’t like, nor have publicity, nor be tied up all the time,” he wrote. “Want to go to the Bronx Zoo, Metropolitan Museum, Museum of Modern Art, ditto of Natural History, and see a fight. Want to see the good Breughel at the Met, the one, no two, fine Goyas and Mr. El Greco’s Toledo. Don’t want to go to Toots Shor’s. … Not seeing news people is not a pose. It is only to have time to see your friends.”

In pencil, he added, “Time is the least thing we have of.”

Hemingway’s visit was brief, but full of adventure. His shopping trip to Abercrombie & Fitch was a hoot. While searching for a belt, a clerk guessed Hemingway’s waist size at 44 or 46 inches.

“Wanta bet?” Papa replied, taking the clerk’s hand and punched himself in the stomach with it.

“Gee, he’s got a hard tummy,” said the clerk.

“Thirty-eight!” the tailor gushed after measuring. “Small waist for your size. What do you do -- a lot of exercise?”

The most charming interactions were with Marlene Dietrich, whom Papa referred to in the third person as “The Kraut,” but whom he called “Daughter” when she arrived at the hotel for lunch.

It turned out the great actress was a grandmother in 1950, and to her own surprise and delight, she was finding it to be a role that agreed with her immensely. Her daughter had an 18-month-old toddler with a second child on the way, and when Dietrich left her digs at The Plaza Hotel to go out in public with the baby she was sometimes mistaken for the nanny.

“Everything you do, you do for the sake of the children,” she told Hemingway.

“Everything for the children,” he replied, refilling Dietrich’s glass with champagne.

“Daughter, you’re hitting them with the bases loaded,” Hemingway added.

The two old friends talked about the years they spent in Europe during World War II -- Papa was a war correspondent, Dietrich a USO volunteer entertaining the troops.

“I’ve finally figured out why Papa sometimes gets mean now that the war is over,” Mary Hemingway said. “It’s because there is no occasion for him to be valorous in peacetime.”

“It was different in the war,” Dietrich commented. “People were not so selfish and they helped each other.”

This got Papa to musing about old age.

“What I want to be when I am old is a wise old man who won’t bore,” he said. “I’d like to see all the new fighters, horses, ballets, bike riders, dames, bullfighters, painters, airplanes, sons of bitches, café characters, big international whores, restaurants, years of wine, newsreels, and never have to write a line about any of it. I’d like to write lots of letters to my friends and get back letters. Would like to be able to make love good until I was 85…”

He fantasized about retiring at 75, owning a major league baseball team, and on his deathbed making the most attractive corpse “since Pretty Boy Floyd.”

None of that would come to pass, but let’s leave our heroes in the moment -- the precise moment being when Lillian Ross looked at her wristwatch, and discovered it was nearly 3 in the afternoon:

The waiter started clearing the table, and we all got up. Hemingway stood looking sadly at the bottle of champagne, which was not yet empty. Mrs. Hemingway put on her coat, and I put on mine.

“The half bottle of champagne is the enemy of man,” Hemingway said. We all sat down again.

And that’s your quote of the week.

