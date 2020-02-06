Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: Childish Display; Bloomberg's Dough; Poor Babe

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Today’s date is the birthday of an eclectic group of notable Americans, including of Aaron Burr, J.E.B. Stuart, Babe Ruth, Ronald Reagan, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Tom Brokaw. Stardom -- or, in Burr’s case, notoriety -- was not foreordained for any of them.

Orphaned at 2, Burr originally studied to be a clergyman, not a warrior. Stuart, who certainly was a natural military man, was almost captured in 1862 before he’d made his name. Reagan’s humble beginnings in Dixon, Ill., are well-documented, and Zsa Zsa and her sisters barely escaped Nazi-occupied Hungary. In his first go at college, Tom Brokaw flunked out of the University of Iowa, eschewing books, he explained later, in favor “beer and coeds.”

Speaking of beer, and other spirits, George Herman Ruth was born on this date in 1895 in a Baltimore row house on Emory Street owned by his maternal grandparents. He spent the first seven years of life in rooms above his father’s nearby saloon. In 1902, the boy was placed in St. Mary’s Industrial School, which is often described as an orphanage but which Ruth and his official biographer defined as “a training school for orphans, incorrigibles, delinquents, boys whose homes had been broken by divorce, runaways picked up on the streets of Baltimore and children of poor parents who had no other means of providing an education for them.”

I'll have an additional word about the Babe's personal life in a moment.

“I was a bad kid.” So begins Babe Ruth’s autobiography, written with famed sportswriter Bob Considine. But as anyone who remembers Father Flanagan knows, there are no bad boys. “There is only,” the good priest said, “bad environment, bad training, bad example, bad thinking.”

I’d add that there are bad parents, and very bad childhoods -- and George Herman Ruth Jr. had both. So perhaps it’s no surprise that he was sent to St. Mary’s reform school.

“I was listed as an incorrigible, and I guess I was,” his autobiography says. “I chewed tobacco when I was 7, not that I enjoyed it especially, but from my observation around the saloon it seemed the normal thing to do.”

What he didn’t say is that several of his siblings died young, that his father beat him, that his mother left the home and took his only remaining sibling, his sister Mamie -- and that after his father took him son by trolley to that Xaverian institution west of downtown Baltimore on June 13, 1902, he rarely had a family visit for the next 12 years.

The priests were teaching him how to be a tailor, but outside the classroom he was in training for another pastime, one denoted in a simple line on his school record: “He is going to join the Balt. baseball team.”

The young man’s exploits on the baseball diamonds of his hometown and elsewhere are woven into the fabric of 20th century U.S. history. As for the difficult and rejected young boy inside the famous athlete’s body, he “acted out,” as they say today, in myriad ways: drinking, carousing, and indulging himself in all manner of ways.

To say that Babe Ruth never forgot where he came from is true, although imprecise. You know that Jedi mind trick that Bill Clinton and other politicians do -- wherein they never forget a name or a face? Babe Ruth was the opposite. Until the 1930s, when he was internationally famous, he celebrated his birthday by the wrong year. Jane Leavy noted that he and Considine managed to misspell his mother’s maiden name in their book; and when the Babe married for the second time, he couldn’t remember it while applying for a marriage license.

The wounds of a childhood epitomized by abandonment cut both ways, however. Babe Ruth could hardly remember the names of his good friends. But he made friends, nonetheless, from the rich and famous to street urchins who adored him -- and vice versa.

In his lyrical obituary of the Babe, New York Times reporter Murray Schumach put it this way:

“He made friends by the thousands and rarely, if ever, lost any of them. Affable, boisterous and good-natured to a fault, he was always as accessible to the newsboy on the corner as to the most dignified personage in worldly affairs. More, he could be very much at ease with both.”

Much was made at the time -- and, later, in movies and books -- of a sick Long Island boy named Johnny Sylvester, to whom Ruth gave a signed baseball and promised a 1926 World Series home run if he would get better. The Babe not only hit one home run against the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit three. The boy got better, too. The story, which was basically true, entered Ruthian lore.

Years later, the child’s uncle ran into Ruth and thanked him. The Babe was gracious enough, but when the uncle left, he asked a sportswriter, “Who the devil is Johnny Sylvester?”

As he became more and more famous, Ruth devised a stratagem for his spotty memory. If he met someone who seemed familiar to him -- and that person looked, oh, under 40 years of age -- the Babe would just say warmly, “Hello, kid, how are you?”

If the guy seemed older than him, Ruth would alter his greeting slightly: “Hello, doc!" he'd say. "How’s everything going?"

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com