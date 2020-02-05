Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future: SOTU; Iowa Takeaways; Great Ladies

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Although we finally got some caucus results from Iowa, they were confusing and incomplete. Bernie Sanders appears to have won the most votes, with Pete Buttigieg a close second and Elizabeth Warren third. But as of this morning, less than three-fourths of the votes have been released by the Iowa Democratic Party, so that’s not certain. And don’t even get me started on those who insist on reporting who won the most “state delegate equivalents” -- instead of counting the human beings who showed up to support their candidate at the caucus sites.

While Hawkeye State Democrats dither, the world moves on. In Washington, President Trump gave his State of the Union Address last night and presumably will be acquitted today in the Senate. In New Hampshire, where votes are actual votes and state officials know how to count, Buttigieg and Warren are trying to overcome Sanders’ growing lead in the polls, Joe Biden is trying to right his ship, and Amy Klobuchar is trying claw her way into the top tier.

Two other states are on my mind this morning, however -- Florida and Arizona. I’m not talking about their presidential primaries, which aren’t held until St. Patrick’s Day. I’m talking about organized baseball’s spring training, which begins in those two states one week from today and is heralded by four of the most glorious words in the English language: “Pitchers and catchers report.”

On this date 61 years ago, a onetime baseball wife and two other extraordinary women had a historic lunch together. I’ll have more on that event in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer original material from our own reporters, columnists, and contributors, including the following:

Okay, so I teased you up above. Yes, Marilyn Monroe had been married to Joe DiMaggio, but she was hardly a “baseball wife.” And she wasn’t hosting the lunch in question anyway. That role was filled by famous writer Carson McCullers. The guests of honor were Monroe, who had recently completed filming of “Some Like it Hot,” and Baroness Karen Blixen, better known by her nom de plume Isak Dinesen.

The idea of the lunch was so the 73-year-old Blixen could meet the 32-year-old Monroe. The Feb. 5, 1959 lunch shared by the three female powerhouses was set up spontaneously at the annual dinner of the American Academy of Arts and Letters where Blixen had been the keynote speaker.

McCullers, the Georgia-born author of “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” and other acclaimed novels and short stories, was a Blixen devotee. About to turn 42, McCullers had read “Out of Africa” every year for two decades. She wrote that she considered Blixen something of an “imaginary friend” who was always present “in her stillness, her serenity, and her great wisdom to comfort me.” So, at the arts and letters dinner, McCullers had arranged to be seated beside Blixen.

At one point in the evening, Marilyn Monroe’s name arose. Blixen said she’d like to meet the young movie star. Monroe wasn’t in attendance, but her then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller, was present -- seated at a table not far away. McCullers called him over, filled him in, and the lunch was soon scheduled at McCullers' New York home.

The three women, none of whom had very long to live, hit it off famously. McCullers ranked it as the best party she’d ever hosted; Blixen was charmed by Monroe, whom she described as “almost incredibly pretty,” with “unbounded vitality” and “unbelievable innocence.”

“I have met the same in a lion cub that my native servants brought me in Africa,” Blixen added in a prescient warning for Arthur Miller. “I would not keep her.”

