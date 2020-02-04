SOTU Message Will Stand in Contrast to Dems' Failed Efforts

This week, Americans are living in a split-screen world. President Trump is set to deliver his fourth State of the Union address Tuesday night, ahead of the Senate impeachment vote on Wednesday.

Historically, the State of the Union unifies our country through the recognition of progress and a vision for the future. If one thing is certain, it is that Democrats will stop at nothing to try to eclipse the president’s message of American greatness and hope for our future with their partisan impeachment sham.

Democrats are headed into this election year with nothing more than a handful of failed attempts to impeach the president and they are terrified. Instead of focusing on the work of the American people, Democrats chose to try to impeach President Trump, first for firing the corrupt former FBI Director James Comey, then for their infamous Russia hoax. Rashida Tlaib even introduced an impeachment resolution with no evidence or accusation of wrongdoing; instead she wanted to afford vague powers to the House Judiciary Committee to look for something -- anything -- to impeach President Trump. Talk about a fishing expedition.

Democrats’ partisan motivations are clearer than ever in their accusations of quid pro quo and withholding aid to Ukraine, despite evidence to the contrary.

In spite of these disgraceful attempts to remove the president from office, he has persevered to deliver real results for the American people.

It’s a good time to be an American worker. President Trump has delivered on his promises of a booming economy. In 2017, he signed the largest tax reform package in history, The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, under which most Americans saw more money in their paychecks.

President Trump promised to bring jobs back to America, and last year the unemployment rate reached its lowest level in over five decades, with more than 7 million jobs being added to the economy. Wages are growing at the highest level in a decade and the stock market continues to reach new highs.

President Trump has remained committed to the men and women who protect our country’s freedom. Since 2018, he has secured over $2 trillion to rebuild our military and gave our troops the largest pay raise in a decade.

The world is a safer place thanks to the administration’s commitment to eradicate the regimes of terror in the Middle East. Under President Trump, ISIS was defeated and we saw two terrorist leaders, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qassam Soleimani, brought to justice.

The administration has taken decisive action on our country’s southern border not only to build a wall but to close the loopholes that have allowed the flow of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs, and human trafficking for decades.

In what some may say is his greatest legacy, President Trump has now had 187 judicial nominees confirmed to the federal bench and flipped the 2nd, 3rd, and 11th circuits to Republican-appointed majorities.

Though critics deemed a trade deal with China impossible, America emerged the victor thanks to President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign that resulted in a “phase one” trade agreement with the Xi regime.

President Trump has remained committed to forgotten Americans. He created an opportunity-zones program to drive investment in poverty stricken neighborhoods. He signed into law The First Step Act and remains an advocate for creating a fairer criminal justice system and providing second chance hiring when inmates are released.

Americans are exhausted with the politically motivated hoaxes concocted by the Democrats. Tuesday night, President Trump will stand strong and spotlight the results we have seen under his administration while providing a vision for the future.

The Democrats will be busy in their glass towers, mourning another impeachment flop.

When voters hit the polls this fall, they will surely remember that President Trump and the Republicans have been on the right side of history.